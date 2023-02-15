[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for You Season 4 Part 1 (Episodes 1-5).]

Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming second part of You Season 4, which promises “bloody hell to break loose” as Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) continues to make his mark on London.

The teaser sees Joe confronted by Ed Speleers‘ Rhys, who is just looking for a friend, someone with whom he can share his secrets. The end of Part 1 revealed Rhys as the notorious Eat the Rich Killer, who has been killing off Joe’s glamorous new associates. This confrontation will see Joe seemingly battling with his conscience and his own identity.

“You don’t get to tell me who I am,” Joe says in the clip. “I am not some cold-blooded psycho.” Many of Joe’s previous victims would surely beg to differ on that. One of those victims, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), appears to be back to haunt Joe at the end of the teaser.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The fourth season of the hit Netflix series premiered on February 9 with the first five episodes. The five episodes of Part 2 land on the streamer on Thursday, March 9.

This season picks up with Joe after he flees to Europe to escape his “messy” past, adopts a new identity, and continues to pursue true love. But he quickly finds himself in the strange new role of detective as he discovers he’s not the only killer in town.

Alongside Badgley and Speleers, Season 4 also stars Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Charlotte Ritchie (Call The Midwife), Lukas Gage (Moonshot), Tilly Keeper (Eastenders), Amy-Leigh Hickman (Ackley Bridge), Niccy Lin (Official Secrets), Aidan Cheng (Harlots), Brad Alexander, Ozioma Whenu, and Eve Austin.

In the past week, Badgley has opened up about the fourth season and how he requested showrunner Sera Gamble for fewer sex scenes.

“Fidelity in every relationship, including my marriage, is important to me,” he said on his podcast Podcrushed. “It’s got to the point where I don’t want to do that. So I said to Sera, ‘My desire would be zero, to go from 100 to zero.’ But I signed this contract. I signed up for this show. I know what I did. You can’t take this aspect out of the DNA of the concept. So how much less can you make it, was my question to them.”

You, Season 4 Part 1, Streaming Now, Part 2 Premieres Thursday, March 9, Netflix