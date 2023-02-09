‘You’ Heads to London, a Theatrical ‘Poker Face,’ Trevor’s Memorial on ‘Ghosts,’ NFL Honors

Courtesy of Netflix

You

Season Premiere

The stalker becomes the stalkee in the addictive psychological thriller’s fourth season, with pop culture’s most literate voyeur Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley of the incessant voice-over) decamping to London with a new name and identity as a bearded professor. Even before he can latch on to a new romantic obsession, Joe finds himself the target of a mystery killer who lures him into a web of deceit and nonstop texting. Has Joe met his karmic match? Netflix wisely splits the season in two, with five episodes now and the final five available on March 9.

Poker Face

One of the mystery-comedy’s most enjoyable episodes to date guest-stars Ellen Barkin and Tim Meadows in top form as feuding has-been TV actors at each other’s throats as they reunite for a dinner theater production of The Ghosts of Pensacola, where someone’s going to end up dead. As usual, there’s more going on than meets the eye, which is where truth magnet Charlie (Natasha Lyonne), now a put-upon waitress, comes in. If you’re late to discover this delightful series, this would an excellent episode to sample.

Ghosts

8:30/7:30c

Guess who’s coming to remember Trevor (Asher Grodman) when his remains are fished out of the nearby lake? His parents, naturally, played by original Saturday Night Live star Laraine Newman and Chip Zien. But also Tara Reid, spoofing her own cult celebrity in a cheeky cameo. Elsewhere on the estate grounds, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) goes all Rachel on Nigel (John Hartman) when he learns his redcoat boyfriend may have strayed while they were “on a respite.” And in a moment I’ve long been waiting for, Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) finally addresses those long silences he must endure whenever Sam (Rose McIver) gets involved in lengthy ghost chats.

NFL Honors

9/8c

With the Super Bowl only days away, the NFL salutes the best players and plays of the past season in the 12th annual ceremony, hosted by Kelly Clarkson from Symphony Hall in Phoenix. AP’s MVP will be anointed and the 2023 Hall of Fame announced, along with Coach of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year and even the NFL Fan of the Year.

