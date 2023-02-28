What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in March 2023
March is shaping up to be another good month of programming for subscribers of Netflix as the streamer adds returning favorites to its library alongside exciting new titles.
Among the notable additions are new seasons of Shadow and Bone and Sex/Life as well as the arrival of Unstable featuring father-son duo Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe. And don’t miss the latest Adam Sandler–Jennifer Aniston onscreen team-up in Murder Mystery 2 as well as Idris Elba in Luther: The Fallen Sun, Chris Rock‘s stand-up special, more You, and a new season of Love Is Blind. Scroll down for a full look at what’s coming and going from the platform this March.
Available This Month on Netflix:
March TBA
Agent Elvis — NETFLIX SERIES
Furies — NETFLIX FILM
I Am Georgina: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
March 1
Cheat — NETFLIX SERIES
Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me — NETFLIX FILM
Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Big Daddy
Burlesque
Easy A
Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 2
The Hangover
The Hangover: Part II
The Hangover: Part III
Little Angel: Volume 2
Magic Mike XXL
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Open Season
Open Season 2
Out of Africa
Rango
Seven Years in Tibet
Sleepless in Seattle
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
The Other Boleyn Girl
Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Karate Sheep — NETFLIX FAMILY
Masameer County: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sex/Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
This Is Where I Leave You
March 3
Love at First Kiss — NETFLIX FILM
Next in Fashion: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Split at the Root
March 4
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage — NETFLIX COMEDY
Divorce Attorney Shin — NETFLIX SERIES
March 6
Ridley Jones: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
March 7
World War Z
March 8
Faraway — NETFLIX FILM
MH370: The Plane That Disappeared — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
March 9
You: Season 4 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
March 10
The Glory Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Have a nice day! — NETFLIX FILM
Luther: The Fallen Sun — NETFLIX FILM
Outlast — NETFLIX SERIES
Rana Naidu — NETFLIX SERIES
10 Minute Workouts: Volume 2
20 Minute Workouts: Volume 2
30 Minute Workouts: Volume 2
Abs & Core Volume 1
Bodyweight Burn: Volume 2
Fire & Flow with Tara & Xochilt Volume 1
Fitness for Runners Volume 1
High-Intensity Training: Volume 2
Ignite & Inspire: Volume 1
Kick Off with Betina Gozo: Volume 1
Lower-Body Workouts Volume 1
Upper-Body Workouts Volume 1
Yoga Volume 1
Yoga with Xochil: Volume 1
March 14
Ariyoshi Assists — NETFLIX SERIES
Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle — NETFLIX COMEDY
March 15
The Law of the Jungle — NETFLIX SERIES
Money Shot: The Pornhub Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
March 16
The Chronicles of Riddick
Kick-Ass 2
Pitch Black
Riddick
Shadow and Bone: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Still Time — NETFLIX FILM
March 17
Dance 100 — NETFLIX SERIES
In His Shadow — NETFLIX FILM
Maestro in Blue — NETFLIX SERIES
The Magician’s Elephant — NETFLIX FILM
Noise — NETFLIX FILM
Sky High: The Series — NETFLIX SERIES
March 20
Carol
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 7 — NETFLIX FAMILY
March 21
We Lost Our Human — NETFLIX FAMILY
March 22
Invisible City: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Kingdom: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Waco: American Apocalypse — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
March 23
Johnny — NETFLIX FILM
The Night Agent — NETFLIX SERIES
March 24
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga — NETFLIX SERIES
March 28
InuYasha: Seasons 4-5
Mae Martin: SAP — NETFLIX COMEDY
March 29
Emergency: NYC — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Unseen — NETFLIX SERIES
Wellmania — NETFLIX SERIES
March 30
Big Mack: Gangsters and Gold — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke — NETFLIX SERIES
Unstable — NETFLIX SERIES
March 31
Copycat Killer — NETFLIX SERIES
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Henry Danger: Seasons 4-5
Kill Boksoon — NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Murder Mystery 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 2
Leaving This Month:
Hap and Leonard: Seasons 1-3
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Outback Truckers: Seasons 1-3
Instant Hotel: Season 2
Shtisel: Seasons 1-3
Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4
30 Minutes or Less
Brokeback Mountain