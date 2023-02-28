What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in March 2023

March is shaping up to be another good month of programming for subscribers of Netflix as the streamer adds returning favorites to its library alongside exciting new titles.

Among the notable additions are new seasons of Shadow and Bone and Sex/Life as well as the arrival of Unstable featuring father-son duo Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe. And don’t miss the latest Adam Sandler–Jennifer Aniston onscreen team-up in Murder Mystery 2 as well as Idris Elba in Luther: The Fallen Sun, Chris Rock‘s stand-up special, more You, and a new season of Love Is Blind. Scroll down for a full look at what’s coming and going from the platform this March.

Available This Month on Netflix:

March TBA

Agent Elvis — NETFLIX SERIES

Furies — NETFLIX FILM

I Am Georgina: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

March 1

Cheat — NETFLIX SERIES

Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me — NETFLIX FILM

Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Big Daddy

Burlesque

Easy A

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 2

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

Little Angel: Volume 2

Magic Mike XXL

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Open Season

Open Season 2

Out of Africa

Rango

Seven Years in Tibet

Sleepless in Seattle

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

The Other Boleyn Girl

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Karate Sheep — NETFLIX FAMILY

Masameer County: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sex/Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

This Is Where I Leave You

March 3

Love at First Kiss — NETFLIX FILM

Next in Fashion: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Split at the Root

March 4

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage — NETFLIX COMEDY

Divorce Attorney Shin — NETFLIX SERIES

March 6

Ridley Jones: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

March 7

World War Z

March 8

Faraway — NETFLIX FILM

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

March 9

You: Season 4 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

March 10

The Glory Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Have a nice day! — NETFLIX FILM

Luther: The Fallen Sun — NETFLIX FILM

Outlast — NETFLIX SERIES

Rana Naidu — NETFLIX SERIES

10 Minute Workouts: Volume 2

20 Minute Workouts: Volume 2

30 Minute Workouts: Volume 2

Abs & Core Volume 1

Bodyweight Burn: Volume 2

Fire & Flow with Tara & Xochilt Volume 1

Fitness for Runners Volume 1

High-Intensity Training: Volume 2

Ignite & Inspire: Volume 1

Kick Off with Betina Gozo: Volume 1

Lower-Body Workouts Volume 1

Upper-Body Workouts Volume 1

Yoga Volume 1

Yoga with Xochil: Volume 1

March 14

Ariyoshi Assists — NETFLIX SERIES

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle — NETFLIX COMEDY

March 15

The Law of the Jungle — NETFLIX SERIES

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

March 16

The Chronicles of Riddick

Kick-Ass 2

Pitch Black

Riddick

Shadow and Bone: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Still Time — NETFLIX FILM

March 17

Dance 100 — NETFLIX SERIES

In His Shadow — NETFLIX FILM

Maestro in Blue — NETFLIX SERIES

The Magician’s Elephant — NETFLIX FILM

Noise — NETFLIX FILM

Sky High: The Series — NETFLIX SERIES

March 20

Carol

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 7 — NETFLIX FAMILY

March 21

We Lost Our Human — NETFLIX FAMILY

March 22

Invisible City: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Kingdom: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Waco: American Apocalypse — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

March 23

Johnny — NETFLIX FILM

The Night Agent — NETFLIX SERIES

March 24

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga — NETFLIX SERIES

March 28

InuYasha: Seasons 4-5

Mae Martin: SAP — NETFLIX COMEDY

March 29

Emergency: NYC — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Unseen — NETFLIX SERIES

Wellmania — NETFLIX SERIES

March 30

Big Mack: Gangsters and Gold — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke — NETFLIX SERIES

Unstable — NETFLIX SERIES

March 31

Copycat Killer — NETFLIX SERIES

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Henry Danger: Seasons 4-5

Kill Boksoon — NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Murder Mystery 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 2

Leaving This Month:

Hap and Leonard: Seasons 1-3

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Outback Truckers: Seasons 1-3

Instant Hotel: Season 2

Shtisel: Seasons 1-3

Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4

30 Minutes or Less

Brokeback Mountain