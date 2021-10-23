This week on television, viewers said both their hellos and goodbyes. The entirety of Locke and Key Season 2 dropped on Netflix, while the first episode of season 3 of Succession premiered over on HBO. Meanwhile, Only Murders in the Building bid farewell with the Season 1 finale.

Over on NBC, Rami Malek made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live and Jimmy Fallon wrote out his weekly thank-you notes on The Tonight Show.

See below for the standout lines on television this week.