Hello, you. Netflix has officially set a release date for the fourth season of You starring Penn Badgley. The announcement was made Saturday, September 24, confirming that You Season 4 will be split into two parts, and included the first teaser trailer, above.

Part 1 of You Season 4 will premiere on Friday, February 10, 2023, with Part 2 premiering one month later on Friday, March 10. In You Season 4, Badgley’s Joe adopts the disguise of a professor named Jonathan Moore. The fourth season trailer, as expected, features the Gossip Girl alum’s narration as he explains the changes to his life and look.

“Hello, you,” he starts off, his new disguise coming into focus. Joe wears a black turtleneck, black pants, and a black baseball cap at first. His hair is down his neck and his facial hair has been grown out as he says, “I’m not the lovable book store manager in New York, or the shop clerk in L.A., or the doting husband in the suburbs. No, not anymore.”

We then see him as Jonathan, a dapper-looking persona dressed exactly how you imagine a college professor (tweed jacket, cup of coffee, and all), as the narrator reveals he’s been living in London since the end of Season 3.

“I’ve gone through a bit of refinement upon across the pond,” he declares, adding that living in London has allowed him to “bury” his past. Uncomfortable yet? Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) appears on screen as Marienne Bellamy, her hair now bleach blonde and in long braids, as Joe says, “Gone are the days of unrequited love and longing.” Someone put this woman in witness protection!

A handful of new characters are then introduced while Joe lies about “focusing on academia” (well, he surely believes that’s his focus. We know better by now). The two new women are named Nadia and Kate, played by Amy-Leigh Hickman (Innocent, Our Girl) and Charlotte Ritchie (the U.K. Ghosts, Grantchester, Feel Good). Joe creeps up behind Kate while the narration says he’s keeping his “extracurricular activities strictly professional.” Add Kate to Marienne’s witness protection group.

Next we see Ed Speleers (Outlander) as “Jonathan’s” trusted colleague, Rhys, followed by Lady Phoebe and Adam, played by Tilly Keeper (EastEnders) and Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), Simon and Sophie, played by Aiden Cheng (Devils) and Niccy Lin (The Great), and Gemma, Connie, and Blessing, played by Eve Austin (The Athena), Dario Coates (Rules of the Game), and newcomer Ozioma Whenu. Then the real Joe breaks through.

“Unfortunately, with friends in high places, there usually come others attempting to climb that social ladder. Some may end up falling — or should I say pushed — to their social death,” he warns. “The question is, by whom?”

Gonna go out on a limb here and say it’ll be the serial killer.

