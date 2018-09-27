Shows
Titans
Young heroes from around the DC Universe come of age in this gritty take on “Teen Titans.”
September 18, 12:15 pm
DC Universe Original Series Move to HBO Max, 'Harley Quinn' Renewed for Season 3
August 22, 7:00 pm
Exclusive
'Titans' Bombshell! Curran Walters Reacts to Playing [Spoiler] (VIDEO)
August 7, 11:10 am
Preview
DC FanDome Attendees Revealed! (VIDEO)
June 16, 9:00 am
Ask Matt: Defending 'Perry Mason,' New TV Production Rules, 'Single Parents' Cancellation
March 14, 1:00 pm
Where Are Your Favorite TV Shows Filmed? (PHOTOS)
November 23, 2019, 5:00 pm
The 10 Most In-Demand Streaming Originals Right Now (PHOTOS)
November 11, 2019, 2:00 pm
'Titans' Will Unite Again! DC Universe Renews Series for Season 3
September 10, 2019, 1:30 pm
Exclusive
'Titans' EP on Season 2's Dual Timelines & Girl-Powered Episode (VIDEO)
September 1, 2019, 1:00 pm
The 'Titans' Cast Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Season 1 (PHOTOS)
August 27, 2019, 12:31 pm
'Titans' Go! Check Out Season 2's Kickass Trailer (VIDEO)
August 6, 2019, 3:30 pm
7 Things We Love About the 'Titans' Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)
July 9, 2019, 1:15 pm
Comic-Con
Preview the WBTV Covers for TVGM's Must-Have Comic-Con Issue (PHOTOS)
June 14, 2019, 12:33 pm
Exclusive
'PLL' Alum Lands Splashy 'Titans' Role
April 11, 2019, 4:45 pm
'Titans' Casts 'Game of Thrones' Star as Bruce Wayne to Help Dick Grayson
October 8, 2018, 3:00 pm
Preview
'Titans' Won't Be What People Expect, Says EP Geoff Johns
October 7, 2018, 10:00 am
Comic-Con
Portraits of the Stars From 'Sabrina,' 'American Gods,' 'Titans' at NYCC (PHOTOS)
October 4, 2018, 9:00 am
Comic-Con
DC Universe Kicks Off NYCC with Matt Bomer & 'Titans' Renewal
September 27, 2018, 1:00 pm
Exclusive
'Titans': That's So Raven! (Video)
