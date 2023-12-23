‘Succession,’ ‘Reservation Dogs’ & ‘NCIS: LA’: 34 Shows We Lost in 2023

Meaghan Darwish
'Succession,' 'Reservation Dogs,' and 'NCIS: LA' are shows we lost in 2023
HBO; FX; CBS

While we may be looking ahead to a new year and new (or returning) shows, we can’t help but recognize that 2023 was a year filled with goodbyes to several fan-favorite titles.

Whether it was the one-two-punch of losing both Succession and Barry on the same night this past May or watching the final curtain fall on Rachel Brosnahan‘s Midge in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, many heavy-hitters (including The Crown and Billions) aired for the last time. Although some may have lasted longer than others like The CW‘s The Flash, shows like FX‘s Reservation Dogs made a lasting impression with its third and final planned season.

And other shows were cut far too short, whether it was Max‘s original comedy The Other Two, Hulu‘s raunchy The Great, or Netflix‘s fantasy favorite Shadow and Bone. Then there were the longtime network favorites like The Goldbergs, The Blacklist, The Resident, and New Amsterdam, which all came to a close.

Scroll down for a peek at the 33 titles we lost in 2023, and let us know what you’re going to miss most in the comments section.

Logan Lerman and Jennifer Jason Leigh in 'Hunters'
Prime Video

Hunters

2 Seasons (2020 – 2023)

Finale Date: January 13, 2023

Matt Czuchry in 'The Resident'
Tom Griscom/FOX

The Resident

6 Seasons (2018 – 2023)

Finale Date: January 17, 2023

Ryan Eggold in 'New Amsterdam'
Ralph Bavaro/NBC

New Amsterdam

5 Seasons (2018 – 2023)

Finale Date: January 17, 2023

Reba McEntire in 'Big Sky'
ABC/Frank Ockenfels

Big Sky

3 Seasons (2020 – 2023)

Finale Date: January 18, 2023

Marilyn Milian from 'The People's Court'
Everett Collection

The People's Court

26 Seasons (1997 – 2023)

Finale Date: February 8, 2023

Ben Barnes in 'Shadow and Bone'
Dávid Lukács/Netflix

Shadow and Bone

2 Seasons (2021 – 2023)

Finale Date: March 16, 2023

Lauren Ambrose, Rupert Grint, and Toby Kebbell in 'Servant'
Apple TV+

Servant

4 Seasons (2019 – 2023)

Finale Date: March 17, 2023

Octavia Spencer in 'Truth Be Told'
Apple TV+

Truth Be Told

3 Seasons (2019 – 2023)

Finale Date: March 24, 2023

Damson Idris in 'Snowfall'
Ray Micksaw/FX

Snowfall

6 Seasons (2017 – 2023)

Finale Date: April 19, 2023

Patrick Stewart in 'Star Trek: Picard'
Trae Patton/Paramount+

Star Trek: Picard

3 Seasons (2020 – 2023)

Finale Date: April 20, 2023

Ben Lloyd-Hughes and Rose Williams for 'Sanditon' Season 3
Joss Barratt/(C) Red Planet

Sanditon

3 Seasons (2019 – 2023)

Finale Date: April 23, 2023

Sam Lerner, Hayley Orrantia, and Wendi McLendon-Covey in 'The Goldbergs'
ABC/Scott Everett White

The Goldbergs

10 Seasons (2013-2023)

Finale Date: May 3, 2023

Romany Malco and James Roday Rodriguez in 'A Million Little Things'
ABC/Darko Sikman

A Million Little Things

5 Seasons (2018 – 2023)

Finale Date: May 3, 2023

The cast of 'Titans'
Max

Titans

4 Seasons (2018 – 2023)

Finale Date: May 11, 2023

Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning in 'The Great'
Christopher Raphael/Hulu

The Great

3 Seasons (2020 – 2023)

Finale Date: May 12, 2023

Robin Thede in 'A Black Lady Sketch Show'
HBO

A Black Lady Sketch Show

4 Seasons (2019 – 2023)

Finale Date: May 19, 2023

LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell in 'NCIS: LA' - 'Maybe Today'
Sonja Flemming/CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles

14 Seasons (2009 – 2023)

Finale Date: May 22, 2023

Candice Patton and Grant Gustin in 'The Flash'
The CW

The Flash

9 Seasons (2014 – 2023)

Finale Date: May 24, 2023

Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

5 Seasons (2017 – 2023)

Finale Date: May 26, 2023

Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Succession

4 Seasons (2018 – 2023)

Finale Date: May 28, 2023

Bill Hader in 'Barry'
HBO

Barry

4 Seasons (2018 – 2023)

Finale Date: May 28, 2023

Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh in 'Manifest'
Peter Kramer/Netflix

Manifest

4 Seasons (2018 – 2023)

Finale Date: June 2, 2023

Lee Rodriguez, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Ramona Young from 'Never Have I Ever'
Netflix

Never Have I Ever

4 Seasons (2020 – 2023)

Finale Date: June 8, 2023

The cast of 'The Other Two'
Max

The Other Two

3 Seasons (2019 – 2023)

Finale Date: June 29, 2023

James Spader for 'The Blacklist'
NBC

The Blacklist

10 Seasons (2013 – 2023)

Finale Date: July 13, 2023

JD Pardo in 'Mayans M.C.'
Prashant Gupta/FX

Mayans M.C.

5 Seasons (2018 -2023)

Finale Date: July 19, 2023

Sofia Wylie and Joshua Bassett in 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'
Disney+

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

4 Seasons (2019 – 2023)

Finale Date: August 9, 2023

Lili Reinhart and KJ Apa in 'Riverdale'
The CW

Riverdale

7 Seasons (2017 – 2023)

Finale Date: August 23, 2023

Kennedy McMann as Nancy Drew and Alex Saxon as Ace in 'Nancy Drew' - 'The Maiden's Rage'
Colin Bentley/The CW

Nancy Drew

4 Seasons (2019 – 2023)

Finale Date: August 23, 2023

Ncuti Gatwa and Asa Butterfield in 'Sex Education'
Samuel Taylor/Netflix

Sex Education

4 Seasons (2019 – 2023)

Finale Date: September 21, 2023

Devery Jacobs as Elora Danan, Paulina Alexis as Willie Jack, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Bear, and Lane Factor as Cheese in 'Reservation Dogs'
Shane Brown/FX

Reservation Dogs

3 Seasons (2021 – 2023)

Finale Date: September 27, 2023

The cast of 'Billions' Season 7
Mark Seliger/SHOWTIME

Billions

7 Seasons (2016 – 2023)

Finale Date: October 27, 2023

Elizabeth Debicki in 'The Crown'
Netflix

The Crown

6 Seasons (2016 – 2023)

Finale Date: December 14, 2023

Archer
FXX

Archer

14 Seasons (2009 – 2023)

Finale Date: December 17, 2023

