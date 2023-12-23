‘Succession,’ ‘Reservation Dogs’ & ‘NCIS: LA’: 34 Shows We Lost in 2023

While we may be looking ahead to a new year and new (or returning) shows, we can’t help but recognize that 2023 was a year filled with goodbyes to several fan-favorite titles.

Whether it was the one-two-punch of losing both Succession and Barry on the same night this past May or watching the final curtain fall on Rachel Brosnahan‘s Midge in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, many heavy-hitters (including The Crown and Billions) aired for the last time. Although some may have lasted longer than others like The CW‘s The Flash, shows like FX‘s Reservation Dogs made a lasting impression with its third and final planned season.

And other shows were cut far too short, whether it was Max‘s original comedy The Other Two, Hulu‘s raunchy The Great, or Netflix‘s fantasy favorite Shadow and Bone. Then there were the longtime network favorites like The Goldbergs, The Blacklist, The Resident, and New Amsterdam, which all came to a close.

Scroll down for a peek at the 33 titles we lost in 2023, and let us know what you’re going to miss most in the comments section.