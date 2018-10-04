DC Universe Kicks Off NYCC 2018 with Matt Bomer, Kaley Cuoco & 'Titans' Renewal

Well, if opening night of New York Comic-Con was any indication of what this year's pop-culture celebration is going to be like, we are in for a doozy!

On the eve of NYCC's first day of nerdgasm glory, the just-launched DC Universe digital platform took over the Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan for the world premiere of Titans, its superteam drama starring Brenton Thwaites as Batman's ex-boy wonder, Dick Grayson, and Teagan Croft as half-demon empath Raven.

Things got off to a cheer-inducing start when a massive crowd of DC Comics fans got their first look at the show's brand new trailer and you can easily see why.

Before the two-episode screening — which also introduced Minka Kelly and Alan Ritchson as Dove and Hawk, Anna Diop as Starfire and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy — DC Comics' Geoff Johns brought out Brendan Fraser, who is currently shooting DC Universe's upcoming Doom Patrol, to tee-up a video message from the Titans spinoff's newest cast member, Matt Bomer.

In the clip, Bomer admitted his excitement about playing radioactive test pilot Negative Man and looked hella cute, BTW.

After that, Johns unveiled the first trailer for the streaming service's Harley Quinn cartoon (see below) and brought out a clearly thrilled Kaley Cuoco, who is both voicing the beloved DC Comic's bad girl and serving as one of the executive producers on the show.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Other stars lending their voices to the apparently adult animated serial include Lake Bell (Childrens Hospital), Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Ron Funches (Powerless), JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Wanda Sykes (Black-ish), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) and Natalie Morales (Bojack Horseman).

Finally, the post-screening panel brought together the Titans cast and creators, who confirmed on stage that a second season had already been greenlit. Off of that news, EP Greg Walker hinted at the arrivals of more characters from the Titans comic-books and encouraged viewers to keep an eye out for a series-premiere scene involving Dick Grayson's cell phone for clues (Donna Troy, we see you!).

Johns also gave a shout-out to fellow EP John Fawcett for his direction of the show's fifth episode, which introduces the Doom Patrol team. As for whether any of the Titans will appear in the spinoff, Fawcett simply said he'd love to see "all of them" show up at some point.

Titans, Series Premiere, Friday, October 12, DC Universe.