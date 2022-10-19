“We’re dealing with the supernatural and that scares me.”

Cults, curses, and creepy beings may have Nightwing’s (Brenton Thwaites) feathers ruffled, but we are so here for Titans‘ fourth season. Especially now that we have confirmation that the crew will be wading into the occult come November! And in the just-dropped trailer for HBO Max’s tremendously addictive adaptation of the DC Comics superteam, we get good looks at so many great reasons to watch — including something pretty interesting at the 2:25 mark.

There, you’ll spot Tim Drake (Jay Lycurgo) looking very cozy with a certain someone. That would be Bernard, who TV Insider can officially announce will be played by James Scully (YOU, Fire Island). He is described by the show as “the Director of Special Projects at S.T.A.R. Labs. Working as a high-level scientist, he has to deal with big personalities, yet his passion and uncanny book-smarts always gain the admiration from others.”

Get an exclusive sneak peek at Scully as Bernard in the photos above and below.

Readers of DC Comics’ ongoing Tim Drake: Robin series will recognize Bernard as the boyfriend to the Batcanon’s first bisexual Robin and he’s positioned to possibly fill the same role here, showrunner Greg Walker tells TV Insider. “Bernard will work side-by-side with the Titans as they battle the dark forces of Metropolis,” he shares. “[Eventually] growing closer to Tim and putting himself in danger along the way.”

Also in Season 4, the action moves from Gotham to Metropolis — where they also have a S.T.A.R. Labs. There, we’ll see Bosch star (and show fan) Titus Welliver as Lex Luthor summoning his half-cloned superson Conner Kent (Joshua Orpin), Run Lola Run icon Franke Potente‘s wild-eyed Mother Mayhem (above), and The Originals‘ Joseph Morgan as Brother Blood.

Allegedly, they will all be connected to the Church of Blood that worships at the demonic feet of Raven’s (Teagan Croft) father, Trigon. You remember that one from Seasons 1 and 2, right? Yeah, he’s still raising hell apparently.

In addition, the new trailer offers glimpses of new pseudo-ally Jinx (Lisa Ambalavanar), scenes from an epic battle previewed during New York Comic Con’s panel, and a preview of Gar (Ryan Potter) in his upgraded Beast Boy supersuit, which comes in handy after he begins to develop strange new powers that may be more horrifying than helpful.

Titans, Season 4, Premiere, Thursday, November 3, HBO Max