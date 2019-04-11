'Titans' Casts 'Game of Thrones' Star as Bruce Wayne to Help Dick Grayson

DC Universe fans, ready to meet Batman — or at least, his public persona?

Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen will recur as Bruce Wayne in Titans Season 2 on the streaming service, Deadline reported Thursday.

There have been several live-action versions of Bruce Wayne in recent years, with David Mazouz wrapping up his run as a younger version on Fox's Gotham on April 25. Glen's version is at a much later point in his life.

"After decades of fighting crime as Batman, billionaire Bruce Wayne is just as driven to protect Gotham from evil as he was in his prime," the character description reads. "Needing to reconcile his relationship with Dick Grayson, the duo hope to forge a new dynamic as Bruce tries to help his former sidekick and the Titans achieve success."

Whether that means suiting up as Batman or only acting in the role of an advisor has yet to be revealed, though the latter is possible given Glen's, and therefore this Bruce Wayne's, age. (The actor is 57 years old.)

In addition to exploring the life of Dick Grayson/Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Titans features Kory Anders/Starfire (Anna Diop), Rachel Roth/Raven (Teagan Croft), and Gar Logan/Beast Boy (Ryan Potter).

Also new to the cast for Season 2 is Esai Morales as Slade Wilson/Deathstroke. "While serving his country, Slade became an elite soldier before government testing enhanced his physiology to near superhuman levels, putting him on a path of darkness and revenge," reads the character description for "DC's deadliest assassin" provided to Deadline.

Before appearing in Titans Season 2 in the fall, Glen can be seen as Joran Mormont in the final season of Game of Thrones, premiering Sunday. The HBO series' finale will air on May 19.

Game of Thrones, Titans, and DC fans, sound off with your thoughts on Glen as Bruce Wayne in the comments below.