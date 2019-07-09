Comic-Con 2019: Preview the WBTV Covers for TV Guide Magazine’s Must-Have Issue (PHOTOS)

As they head into their 15th and final season, Supernatural ‘s Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins make their last special-issue appearance, along with Alexander Calvert. This one, we’re betting, will fly off shelves fast .

Hello, gorgeous! Riverdale ’s KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan and Charles Melton gather for what may be the largest collection of beautiful people on a single cover in magazine history.

Batwoman star Ruby Rose takes front and center for a story about the upcoming CW show’s roots, its unexpected tie to Gotham and why it’s finally time for an openly lesbian superhero.

The Powerhouse all-women cover brings more than 100 series stars from shows such as The 100 , Black Lightning , DC’s Legends of Tomorrow , Doom Patrol , The Flash , Katy Keene , Legacies , Lucifer , Manifest , Supergirl , Swamp Thing , Veronica Mars and Roswell, New Mexico , as well as animated series galore!

It’s that time of year again, nerds! For the 10th year in a row, Warner Bros. TV and TV Guide Magazine have teamed up to produce a special issue celebrating the WBTV properties heading to San Diego’s Comic-Con International 2019. And they are as epic as the shows featured within its pages.

Sporting four collectible covers, the glossy publication offers behind-the-scenes spreads, exclusive interviews and amazing catch-up guides to the likes of the Arrowverse, Riverdale, Titans, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Krypton and, of course, Supernatural, as well as sneak peeks at the upcoming Pennyworth, Batwoman and Stargirl, among so many others.

There are also showcases for Warner Bros. Animation and a look at DC Comics’ recent USO trip to visit our troops in Kuwait. As for the covers…well, click on and see the beauties!

Fans can drop by the DC Warner Bros. booth #4545 on the San Diego Convention Center floor to pick up their free copy of the 10th annual TV Guide Magazine special issue during Comic-Con, beginning on Preview Night, Wednesday, July 17, and continuing through Sunday, July 21. The issue will also hit newsstands on July 16 and be available through October 14.