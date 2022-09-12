‘Titans’ Season 4: ‘Bosch’ Star Titus Welliver to Play Lex Luthor

Titus Welliver, known for his roles in hit series such as Deadwood, Lost, and Bosch, is set to portray Lex Luthor in the upcoming fourth season of HBO Max‘s superhero drama Titans.

Showrunner Greg Walker shared details of Welliver’s casting in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, revealing that the actor jumped at the chance to play the infamous DC Comics villain. “You usually have to do this whole dog-and-pony show to get an actor to do the show,” Walker said. “But when I called to kind of lure him in, I could barely get a word in.”

He continued, “We were talking on the phone, and he was just walking through his library, telling me about all his Wolfman/Perez Titans editions. He’s a giant, giant fan. He’d watched every episode of the show and could tell me about certain stories, certain shots. It was the most unexpected call I’ve ever had.”

According to Walker, Welliver’s take on the criminal mastermind will be somewhat different from versions we’ve seen in the past. For one, he’s sporting a full beard. But he will also have a change in personality and approach to the world around him.

“He has a very sensitive, thoughtful approach to evil and power. You know what he’s done, what he’s capable of doing, except, like many of those people, he’s personable,” Walker explained. “He doesn’t have a cat on his lap. Yeah. He’s curious, which I think is very interesting about his character.”

Walker added: “He wants to know about people and what makes them tick, and how they’re different from him. He sees the world through the lens both of his own power and his own inadequacy and tries to compensate for both.”

Welliver is known for playing the titular role in Prime Video’s Bosch and its recently renewed Freevee spinoff Bosch: Legacy. His other notable roles include the Man in Black in Lost, Silas Adams in Deadwood, and Jimmy O’Phelan in Sons of Anarchy.

Titans, Season 4, Premiere, November 2022