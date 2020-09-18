DC Universe Original Series Move to HBO Max, 'Harley Quinn' Renewed for Season 3

DC Universe is becoming your ultimate source for comic books — but don't worry, your favorite original series aren't ending. But they are going somewhere.

On Friday, DC announced that its streaming service is becoming DC Universe Infinite, a digital comic book service launching on January 21, 2021. But what about its TV shows? HBO Max has not only renewed Harley Quinn for a third season, but it will also be the new home for new DC series, key DC classics, and DC Universe originals including Titans (Seasons 1-3), Doom Patrol (Seasons 1-3), DC's Stargirl Season 1 (with the CW its exclusive home for Season 2), and Young Justice (Seasons 1-4).

Subscribers who want to continue to have access to those shows will be extended a special DC Universe member offer to HBO Max. In celebration of the DC Universe Infinite announcement and Batman Day (September 19), eligible subscribers will be able to upgrade their service to include HBO Max, now, through October 30, for an additional $4.99 per month.

DC Universe Infinite's features include more than 24,000 comics, digital-first comics, unlimited offline reading, member access to DC fan events, and DC Universe Infinite Originals (including new content about beloved characters).

"Our fans love the platform's robust library of comic books and, with the transformation, we will not disappoint," DC Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee said in a statement. "I'm excited to share that not only will DC Universe Infinite members still be able to read all of the great comics that they've enjoyed but new issues are debuting on the platform quicker than before, digital first exclusives are being created, and the members-only events will begin as soon as possible. There has never been a better time to be a DC fan!"