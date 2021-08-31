DC FanDome 2021 Announces Lineup, Including Arrowverse, ‘Peacemaker’ & More (VIDEO)

Fans of all things DC will once again have a reason to celebrate this fall: DC FanDome is back!

The fan experience returns on Saturday, October 16, at 1/12c, with an all-new, epic, free, streaming event. Fans can once again tune in to DCFanDome.com. Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter to watch panels featuring the stars and creators of their favorite movies, live-action and animated television series, games, comics, home entertainment releases, and more.

“DC FanDome 2020 was a first-of-its kind global virtual fan experience and showcased every aspect of the DC Universe with unprecedented scale and access,” Ann Sarnoff, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group said in a statement. “This year, we’re taking everything that people loved about DC FanDome and supercharging it to super-serve fans with even more exclusive first-looks, breaking news, in-depth interviews and insight from the stars and creative teams of their favorite DC content.”

Read on for the programming highlights for DC FanDome 2021:

Warner Bros. Pictures: an exclusive new trailer for The Batman, new content from DC League of Super-Pets, a first look at Black Adam, a sneak peek at The Flash, and behind the scenes looks at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

an exclusive new trailer for The Batman, new content from DC League of Super-Pets, a first look at Black Adam, a sneak peek at The Flash, and behind the scenes looks at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Warner Bros. Television: a look at new seasons of Batwoman, The Flash, Superman & Lois, and Sweet Tooth, a farewell tribute to Supergirl as it approaches its epic conclusion after six seasons, a celebration of 100 episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, a first look at forthcoming new drama Naomi, and a sneak peek at an upcoming episode of DC’s Stargirl.

a look at new seasons of Batwoman, The Flash, Superman & Lois, and Sweet Tooth, a farewell tribute to Supergirl as it approaches its epic conclusion after six seasons, a celebration of 100 episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, a first look at forthcoming new drama Naomi, and a sneak peek at an upcoming episode of DC’s Stargirl. Warner Bros. Games: new reveals from the highly anticipated Gotham Knights (developed by Warner Bros. Games Montréal) and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (developed by Rocksteady Studios)

All fans are welcome to an ALL-NEW EPIC STREAMING EVENT celebrating everything DC. Join us for #DCFanDome at https://t.co/SyKFjcIr1y on October 16 💥 PLUS calling all kids and families! Meet us in the DC Multiverse at #DCKidsFanDome. pic.twitter.com/sFl0DNDn5m — DC (@DCComics) August 31, 2021

DC publishing: a showcase of three upcoming books honoring Wonder Woman — DC Black Label miniseries Wonder Woman Historia, Nubia and the Amazons, and Wonderful Women of the World — along with details about the next installment of the epic, universe-spanning Batman/Fortnite comic crossover, and more about the upcoming Batman: Fear State, the new six-issue Black Manta series, the return of the Milestone Universe, and much more.

a showcase of three upcoming books honoring Wonder Woman — DC Black Label miniseries Wonder Woman Historia, Nubia and the Amazons, and Wonderful Women of the World — along with details about the next installment of the epic, universe-spanning Batman/Fortnite comic crossover, and more about the upcoming Batman: Fear State, the new six-issue Black Manta series, the return of the Milestone Universe, and much more. HBO Max: an exclusive look at the upcoming series Peacemaker and limited event series DMZ, as well as more surprises and sneak peeks from new series as well as returning favorites such as Titans and Doom Patrol

an exclusive look at the upcoming series Peacemaker and limited event series DMZ, as well as more surprises and sneak peeks from new series as well as returning favorites such as Titans and Doom Patrol Warner Bros. Animation: a look at the upcoming limited series Aquaman: King of Atlantis, a sneak peek at season three of the adult animated comedy series Harley Quinn and share what’s in store for #HarIvy, a very early look at the next animated chapter of the Dark Knight in the all-new upcoming series Batman: Caped Crusader, and a preview of Young Justice: Phantoms

a look at the upcoming limited series Aquaman: King of Atlantis, a sneak peek at season three of the adult animated comedy series Harley Quinn and share what’s in store for #HarIvy, a very early look at the next animated chapter of the Dark Knight in the all-new upcoming series Batman: Caped Crusader, and a preview of Young Justice: Phantoms Warner Bros Home Entertainment: preview two upcoming original DC Animated Films: a sneak peek at Superman and the rest of the Justice League in Injustice, an all-new animated movie inspired by the popular games and comic, as well as the premiere of the trailer for the all-new animated heist movie Catwoman: Hunted

Plus, DC Kids FanDome will launch the same day with a special kid-friendly experience accessed separately at DCKidsFanDome.com. Kids and their parents can get sneak peeks of upcoming DC animated adventures like Batwheels, DC Super Hero Girls and Teen Titans Go.