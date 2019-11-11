'Titans' Will Unite Again! DC Universe Renews Series for Season 3

Well, at least one DC Comics crisis has been averted!

As Arrow, The Flash and the rest of the CW's heroes ramp up for what is easily the biggest television crossover event in history—and one that may bring multiple character casualties—fans of Titans can rest easy that Dick Grayson and company will live to fight another day.

DC Universe and Warner Bros. Television have just confirmed that their bloody and bloody good live-action drama has been given the greenlight for a third season.

The DC Universe's inaugural scripted series, which premiered with the digital platform's launch in 2018, is currently deep into a bonkers second season that has seen Brenton Thwaites' ex-Robin, Dick Grayson, trying and failing to keep his newly assembled team of Raven (Teagan Croft), Starfire (Anna Diop), the new Robin Jason Todd (Curran Walters) and Beast Boy (Ryan Potter) safe from assassin Deathstroke (Esai Morales). The roots of the killer's vendetta have been explored via episodic flashbacks to five years ago, when Dick and his original crew of Hawk and Dove (Alan Ritchson, Minka Kelly), Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie) and Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) used Deathstroke's own son Jericho (Chella Man) against him.

Along the way, we've been introduced to a slew of other DC Comics favorites, including Deathstroke's daughter Ravager (Chelsea Zhang), Superboy (Joshua Orpin), Krypto, Bruce Wayne (Iain Glen) and Lex Luthor's henchwoman Mercy Graves (Natalie Gumede).

The Season 3 renewal, as well as the recent TV arrivals of big-ticket characters like Bruce Wayne and Superman (who may even be getting his own show!) should give Titans devotees some hope that we will see even more major heroes show up in Titans Tower next year.

Titans, New Episodes, Fridays, DC Universe