Simon’s ‘AGT’ Buzzer Picks, ‘Muslim American Road Trip,’ Journey to ‘America Outdoors’

Still feeling festive after July 4th? PBS is offering America Outdoors With Baratunde Thurston, joining the titular author/podcaster on a cross-country endeavour to meet with Americans who enjoy nature. America’s Got Talent proves just that as the NBC competition looks back on its best golden buzzer moments so far this season. Journey along historic Route 66 for three-part doc The Great Muslim American Road Trip.

America’s Got Talent

8/7c

“Simon’s Favorite Golden Buzzers” are revealed as the judging panelist shares his favorite Golden Buzzer recipients so far in Season 17.

America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston

Series Premiere 9/8c

PBS’ new travel and adventure show, featuring Baratunde Thurston, sees the author/podcaster visiting Americans who love nature. First stop? Death Valley.

The Great Muslim American Road Trip

Series Premiere 10/9c

A multicultural millennial couple travels along the historic Route 66 in this three-part documentary, exploring American Muslims’ contributions to science, spirituality, medicine, art, and culture.

