Simon’s ‘AGT’ Buzzer Picks, ‘Muslim American Road Trip,’ Journey to ‘America Outdoors’
Still feeling festive after July 4th? PBS is offering America Outdoors With Baratunde Thurston, joining the titular author/podcaster on a cross-country endeavour to meet with Americans who enjoy nature. America’s Got Talent proves just that as the NBC competition looks back on its best golden buzzer moments so far this season. Journey along historic Route 66 for three-part doc The Great Muslim American Road Trip.
America’s Got Talent
“Simon’s Favorite Golden Buzzers” are revealed as the judging panelist shares his favorite Golden Buzzer recipients so far in Season 17.
America's Got Talent where to stream
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston
PBS’ new travel and adventure show, featuring Baratunde Thurston, sees the author/podcaster visiting Americans who love nature. First stop? Death Valley.
America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston where to stream
The Great Muslim American Road Trip
A multicultural millennial couple travels along the historic Route 66 in this three-part documentary, exploring American Muslims’ contributions to science, spirituality, medicine, art, and culture.
The Great Muslim American Road Trip where to stream
Inside Tuesday TV:
- Titans (10/9c, TNT): Season 2 of the HBO Max superhero series hits cable for the first time. In the season premiere,Rachel (Teagan Croft) transforms into Raven, and we meet Iain Glen’s (Game of Thrones) take on the aging Bruce Wayne/Batman.
- Life Below Zero: First Alaskans ( 8/7c, National Geographic): Nat Geo’s reality series ends on a happier note as Alaska’s Indigenous peoples harvest resources for their community, after much time dealing with weather shifts and animal migrations while they attempt to live off the land.