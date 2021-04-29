Vincent Kartheiser Joins ‘Titans’ as Scarecrow for Season 3 at HBO Max

Mad Men‘s Vincent Kartheiser is stepping into a new role as he joins Season 3 of HBO Max’s DC series Titans.

Kartheiser is set to portray Jonathan Crane, an inmate at Arkham Asylum who previously terrorized the citizens of Gotham City using toxins to exploit his enemies’ fears. DC fans may know Jonathan Crane better as Scarecrow.

Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on HBO Max, following the show’s move from the DC Universe platform. The series follows an eclectic group of heroes based on characters from DC who work together to combat evil forces and other dangers.

Titans is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. The show was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti, the latter two of which executive produce the series with Greg Walker and Sarah Schechter.

Kartheiser joins the Titans crew which includes Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters, Joshua Orpin, Alan Ritchson, and Minka Kelly. Along with Mad Men, Kartheiser’s other TV work includes roles in Casual, Genius, Das Boot, Saints & Strangers, The Path, and Proven Innocent.

Titans is currently in production for Season 3 and is expected to arrive on HBO Max later this year. Stay tuned for updates on any additional casting or other details.

Titans, Seasons 1-2, Streaming now, HBO Max