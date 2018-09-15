Happy Batman Day! The Two Robins Meet Up on DC Universe’s ‘Titans’ (VIDEO)

In addition to World Play-Doh Day, this weekend brings Batman Day and the official launch of the DC Universe digital platform, so what better way to celebrate all things Batty than with some Titans juiciness?

The show itself won’t bow until October, but DC Daily just dropped a first-look clip of the show’s Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites), Bruce Wayne’s original Robin, getting into it with his successor, Jason Todd.

Obviously, these two have a storied and prickly history and Todd’s path in the DC Comics timeline takes some messed-up turns. But the fact that we’re even seeing these two together hints at so many possibilities — not just for Grayson’s evolution into Nightwing, but also the seeds of a future foil for the team in later seasons.

To sign up for DC Universe, click here and the cancel you plans because this thing is going to have you obsessed!

Titans, Series Premiere, Friday, October 12, DC Universe