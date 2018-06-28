DC Universe: Everything You Need to Know About the New Streaming Service

1978’s gold-standard Superman is in the library, along with its three sequels, The Adventures of Lois & Clark and the 1950s serial The Adventures of Superman For Bruce Wayne fans, there’s Batman Begins and The Dark Knight .

Yes, it’s a little retro-campy but just try and deny the appeal of the iconic Saturday-morning glory that is SuperFriends . 2000’s Static Shock , the edgier Batman Beyond from 1999-2001 and the award-winning Batman: The Animated Series from 1992-95 are also on tap.

The anime-inspired animated original film Batman Ninja wowed the crowd at a sold-out screening during WonderCon earlier this year. The equally well-received Batman: Gotham by Gaslamp is also being made available.

Before The CW, there was The WB and Birds of Prey , the short-lived but worthy attempt to tell the tale of Barbara Gordon (Dina Meyer) as Oracle, with Huntress (Ashley Scott) and TV’s first pre-“Arrow” Dinah Lance (played by Rachel Skarsten). Come for the curiosity, stay for the all of the now-familiar faces in guest roles. Other shows in the stable include John Wesley Shipp’s The Flash and of course, Lynda Carter’s Wonder Woman .

They’re back! Young Justice: Outsiders marks the return of the beloved animated series with a huge cast of DC’s top-tier young superheroes PLUS brand-new characters, many of whom are just discovering their unique meta-powers and special abilities. Spanning all corners of the DC universe, the new season focuses on meta–trafficking and an intergalactic arms race for control of these super–powered youths.

Brenton Thwaites stars as Nightwing in Titans , from DC-literate superproducer Greg Berlanti. Also on the team: Minka Kelly (“Friday Night Lights”) and Alan Ritchson (“Smallville”) as Dove and Hawk; Ryan Potter as Beat Boy; Teagan Croft as Raven; Lindsay Gort as Bludhaven cop Amy Rohrbach; and Anna Diop (“24: Legacy”) as Starfire.

We know most about Titans , the live-action drama that follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.

Exec produced by James Wan (“The Conjuring” films), Swamp Thing centers on Abby Arcane as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.

The animated Harley Quinn follows Harley’s adventures after she breaks up with the Joker and strikes out on her own in this new adult animated comedy. With the help of Poison Ivy and a ragtag crew of DC castoffs, Harley tries to earn a seat at the biggest table in villainy: the Legion of the Doom.

Doom Patrol is a live-action reimagining of one of DC’s strangest group of outcasts: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Woman and Crazy Jane. Led by the mysterious Dr. Niles Caulder they’re called into action by the ultimate hero for the digital age, Cyborg. Banding together these rejects find themselves on a mission that will take them to the weirdest and most unexpected corners of the DC universe.

For months, we’ve been getting bits and pieces of info about DC Universe, the new streaming platform being launched later this fall by DC Entertainment.

We’ve seen the Titans costumes, heard about Doom Patrol, and gotten wind of some animated projects in the works. But today, it’s like the DC Comics gods have blessed us with a bounty of intel and we want this thing right damn now.

The first-of-its kind digital subscription service covers all the bases: exclusive content and experiences unavailable anywhere else; original live-action and animated series; access to a backlog of classic TV shows and movies; a curated collection of digital comic books; news; an exhaustive DC-centric encyclopedia; and first dibs on merchandise offered to subscribers only.

And since this world is aimed at giving fans what they want, there will also be opportunities for users to connect with other members of the DC community, nab premium rewards and participate in sweepstakes and contests.

In the release touting the myriad layers of DC content, Warner Bros. Digital Network president Craig Hunegs states that “developing new ways for consumers to access some of our most popular and iconic brands and franchises as well as exclusive new content whenever they want, on the devices they choose, is one of our studio’s top priorities.” DC Universe, he continued, “gives fans a place to tailor their experience and build a direct relationship with DC in a way they never could before.”

Echoing his sentiment is Jim Lee, chief creative officer and publisher, DC Entertainment. “DC Universe is so much more than a streaming service,” he offers in the release. “It’s a welcoming place for everyone to immerse themselves in their own level of DC fandom, with the epic characters, stories, and experiences they have come to expect from DC.”

Citing the “high-quality shows including the new Titans series, and curating the most beloved nostalgic content,” Lee sees the service as “elevating the comic reading experience to new heights. Nothing this robust has ever been offered to fans before.”

For those like us who need this in their lives immediately, you can sign up today for a chance to score beta access, which opens August 2018. If chosen, members will get to test the new digital platform and possibly even help shape its development through feedback before the official launch this fall 2018.

Scroll through the gallery above to see the key art for some of DC Universe’s early offerings as well as some of the classic titles that will be available on-demand.