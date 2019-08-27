'Titans' Go! Check Out Season 2's Kickass Trailer (VIDEO)

To borrow a quote Starfire (Anna Diop), are you ready for this?

Titans just dropped its latest trailer for Season 2, which launches September 6 on the DC Universe streaming platform, and it is filled with even more moments we can't wait for than the reel that was released back during Comic-Con.

In this one, we see more character interactions (loving the Hawk and Dove ultimatum), more Robin conflicts (Brenton Thwaites' Dick Greyson vs Curran Walters' Jason Todd!) and actually moments of comedy (poor Shimmer).

In addition, there are hints as to what sort of threats the Titans will be facing, as well as how they actually train to become a team. With Aqualad (Drew Van Acker), Ravager (Chelsea Zhang), Jericho (Chella Man), Conor Kent's Superboy (Joshua Orpin) and Donna Troy's Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie) coming aboard for the sophomore season — not to mention Iain Glenn as Bruce Wayne and Esai Morales's Deathstroke — this round of episodes looks to be even more insane, action-packed and exciting than last year's introductory season.

Check out the clip below, and for info on subscribing to the DC Universe, click here!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Titans, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, September 6, DC Universe