'PLL' Alum Drew Van Acker Lands Splashy 'Titans' Role

Well, now we know what happened to Jason DiLaurentis after he vanished from Pretty Little Liars: He went swimming!

TV Insider has confirmed that Drew Van Acker, whose PLL character was never seen again after escaping the murderous "A" on Freeform's hit in Season 6, will be joining the DC Universe's dark and addictive Titans as Aqualad for Season 2.

The news comes amid bubbling rumors and reports that the fin young man, also known as Garth, would be surfacing on the action drama, thanks to Acker's Instagram post and the always intrepid internet.

Described by DC Comics and Warner Bros. TV as "a founding member of the Titans and Aquaman's eager sidekick," this take on the Young Justice favorite was also born in Atlantis and is a member of the royal court who trained under Aquaman to be a protector of life in and out of the ocean.

Like all up-and-coming capes, Garth "would eventually step out from the shadow of his mentor to become his own hero as a Titan along with many other former sidekicks." Obviously, all things Aqua-related are hot AF these days, what with Jason Momoa's Aquaman becoming DC's biggest theatrical earner ever.

Van Acker's addition makes for a very crowded call sheet. Along with the pre-existing cast, the second season has lined up Esai Morales to play Deathstroke/Slade Wilson, Chella Man as his son Jericho and Chelsea T. Zhang as daughter Rose (aka Ravager), Joshua Orpin as Conor Kent (teased in the first-season finale) and Game of Thrones' Iain Glen as Bruce Wayne. And production hasn't even finished, so we may see even more DC Comics icons arrive.

Titans Season 1 is currently available for streaming on the DC Universe digital platform.