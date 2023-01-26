James Gunn Addresses ‘Titans’ & ‘Doom Patrol’ Cancellations

James Gunn isn’t happy that fans are associating him with the cancellation of Titans and Doom Patrol following their current seasons. On Wednesday, Warner Bros.-Discovery made the announcement that both shows will conclude after their 12-episode Season 4 runs.

With all the cancellations since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over, it’s no surprise that fans assume they had a hand in these cuts as well, but the decision was actually made before their arrival.

DC fans took to Twitter to express their anger at the cancellation, blaming Gunn and Safran. Gunn responded, noting it wasn’t a choice that he made:

The decision to end the series precedes us. But I certainly wish the best for the talented group of creators, actors, and the rest of the crew that produced both shows. https://t.co/jdqDc9TqU1 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 26, 2023

“The decision to end the series precedes us,” he replied to a Tweet from a fan saying they would have “a mighty big hill to climb” to win the fans back after canceling both shows. “But I certainly wish the best for the talented group of creators, actors, and the rest of the crew that produced both shows.”

Both Titans and Doom Patrol are currently airing their fourth and final seasons on HBO Max, but the ending won’t feel totally abrupt as the creative team was very aware that this would likely be their last season. With all the changes happening at Warner Bros.-Discovery, the writers made sure to end these seasons on a conclusive note, wrapping up character arcs and avoiding any cliffhangers — which is good news for the fans.

Doom Patrol features Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, Joivan Wade, and Michelle Gomez alongside others. Titans stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Ryan Potter, Teagan Croft, and more. Don’t miss the final seasons, stream Titans and Doom Patrol as new episodes drop on HBO Max.

Titans, Season 4, Thursdays, HBO Max

Doom Patrol, Season 4, Thursdays, HBO Max