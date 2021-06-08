‘Titans’ Season 3 Will See the Return of ‘Characters From the Past’

Newly minted hero Nightwing/Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) and his now-famous band of superpals ditch San Francisco for Gotham City in Season 3 of the brutally cool DC Comics drama, now on HBO Max.

Titans showrunner Greg Walker says “a tragedy in the family” spurs the Titans to relocate, and eventually they’ll face a whole slew of foes, most notably nefarious inmate Dr. Jonathan Crane (Mad Men vet Vincent Kartheiser), aka Scarecrow. There’s also the lingering threat of Blackfire (Damaris Lewis), the vengeful sister of alien heroine Starfire (Anna Diop), and the Dark Knight’s (Iain Glen) replacement Robin, Jason Todd (Curran Walters), who is on a murky path to becoming the iconic Red Hood.

Thankfully, the gang is set to score an assist from ex-Batgirl Barbara Gordon (Savannah Welch), now running the Gotham City Police, and possibly from a wonder-ful woman the team lost last year.

In an episode that takes place “in the world in between the living and dying,” Walker hints, “we’ll meet characters from the past [again].”

Titans, August, HBO Max