‘Titans’: Joseph Morgan, Franka Potente & Lisa Ambalavanar Join Season 4

HBO Max is expanding the cast of Titans for its upcoming fourth season as Joseph Morgan (The Vampire Diaries), Franka Potente (Claws), and Lisa Ambalavanar (The A List) join the DC superhero series.

According to Variety, Morgan and Potente will star as series regulars, while Ambalavanar will appear in a recurring role. The live-action series is based on the DC Comics team Teen Titans and follows a group of young heroes who join forces in their fight against evil.

Morgan, best known for playing Niklaus “Klaus” Mikaelson on The CW’s The Vampire Diaries and its spin-off The Originals, will portray Sebastian Blood/Brother Blood, an introvert with high intelligence and a hidden, darker nature. Morgan’s other TV credits include the TNT drama Animal Kingdom and Peacock sci-fi series Brave New World.

Potente, star of the acclaimed German action thriller Run Lola Run, will play May Bennett/Mother Mayhem, a natural leader who is prone to violence. May is described as a predator in human form with an unwavering belief in her mission in the world. Potente currently stars in the TNT comedy-drama Claws; her previous credits include American Horror Story, The Bridge, and Taboo.

Ambalavanar, who plays lead character Mia in the Netflix teen thriller The A List, is set to play the quick-witted Jinx, a criminal loner and a master of dark magic who enjoys manipulating others and creating chaos. Her previous credits include the British soap opera Doctors and a stage production of Sleeping Beauty.

The third season of Titans premiered on August 12, 2021, and starred Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters, and Joshua Orpin. The series was created by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti, with Greg Walker (Smallville) serving as showrunner.

Titans, Season 4, TBA, HBO Max