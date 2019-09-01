The ‘Titans’ Cast Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Season 1 (PHOTOS)

The first live-action series to feature the Titans dream team is off to a heroically good start.

In the gallery above, go behind the scenes of their successful first season and don’t miss the second chapter when it begins this September.

Titans, Season 2, Friday, September 6, DC Universe

For more exclusive content from your favorite shows like Arrow, Supergirl, and more, pick up TV Guide Magazine’s Special Comic-Con Issue, on sale now. It’s an all-access SUPERFAN guide with 88 pages of behind-the scenes photos, scoops, and interviews .