The ‘Titans’ Cast Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Season 1 (PHOTOS)

Jim Halterman
Warner Bros; Steve Wilkie / ©2017 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved
Warner Bros.

It’s no surprise the lonely yet powerful Rachel Roth (Teagan Croft) and animal-morphing Garfield “Gar” Logan (Ryan Potter) have a tight bond: They’re both orphans. (Rachel lost the adoptive mom who raised her and wants nothing to do with her demon dad, Trigon, played by Seamus Dever.) “They’re seeking family,” Walker says. “Rachel finds in Gar someone who believes in her and connects to that core good-ness.”

Titans Ep. 109
John Medland / ©2018 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved

Hoping that next season you’ll see more of Dick’s childhood bestie Donna Troy (Conor Leslie, center, with hairstylist Josie Stewart and makeup artist Julia Valenta)? “You’re going to be happy,” Walker teases, adding that the duo’s present relationship will continue to be explored and also supplemented by flashbacks.

Titans Ep 103
Steve Wilkie / ©2017 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved

The wildly colorful look of amnesiac alien Kory Anders (Anna Diop) “was the inspiration of [executive producer] Geoff Johns in terms of how he saw her and how she would play in the world,” says fellow executive producer Greg Walker. Her look may change, though, since “Season 2 presents a different Kory who connects to what is good and life-fulfilling about the people on this planet.”

Titans Ep 101
Steve Wilkie / ©2017 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved

Playing Det. Dick Grayson’s (Brenton Thwaites) alter ego Robin is about more than simply wearing a suit, Walker says. It’s about Dick finding his place after breaking away from mentor Batman. “Dick is somebody who is struggling with [measuring up to] a father figure, and that struggle is holding him back from achieving his destiny. Brenton has a very natural gravitas.”

Titans Ep 102
Steve Wilkie / ©2017 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved

The role of Dick has pushed Thwaites, who worked closely with the stunt coordinator, to his physical limits. “Brenton is in incredible shape and moves with a still focus that reflects the kind of training Batman would give somebody,” Walker says. “There’s a calculated precision to the way he moves in the physical world.”

Titans Ep 102
Steve Wilkie / ©2017 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved

Crime-fighting vigilantes Dove (Minka Kelly) and Hawk (Alan Ritchson) really click as a couple — and Walker gives the actors much of the credit. “I love Alan’s ease and humor with Hawk’s tortured self, and Minka has this grounded wholesomeness that [gives Dove] an endless font of love and kindness, despite her own loss [of her mother, Marie, in a car accident].”

The first live-action series to feature the Titans dream team is off to a heroically good start.

In the gallery above, go behind the scenes of their successful first season and don’t miss the second chapter when it begins this September.

Titans, Season 2, Friday, September 6, DC Universe

Titans (2018)

