The ‘Titans’ Head to Gotham (and HBO Max) in the Season 3 Trailer (VIDEO)

“Be a better Batman.”

That’s a tall order in the trailer for Titans Season 3, the first three episodes of which will premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, August 12. (The rest of the episodes will roll out weekly on Thursdays, through October 21.)

Nightwing/Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) and the Titans head to Gotham, where, as you can see in the video below, he receives a “welcome back” from the former Batgirl Barbara Gordon (Savannah Welch). Among the threats they’ll face is Red Hood (Curran Walters’ Jason Todd), who declares, “Batman’s gone. Gotham, it’s mine now.”

See more of what’s coming up in Season 3, including Arkham Asylum inmate Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow (Vincent Kartheiser) as a consultant:

Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong, and in Season3, they head to Gotham City, where they’ll face new threats and reunite with old friends. In fact, as showrunner Greg Walker said in June, an episode taking place “in the world in between the living and dying” will bring “characters from the past [again].”

The series also stars Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, and Joshua Orpin, with Alan Ritchson, Minka Kelly, and Damaris Lewis. Jay Lycurgo recurs in Season 3.

Check out the new post for Season 3, with the tagline, “Heroes Will Rise…or Gotham Will Fall”:

The first two seasons of Titans dropped on DC Universe. The series moved over to HBO Max when DC turned its streaming service into DC Universe Infinite, a digital comic book service.

The series, based on DC characters, is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television. It was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti. Joining Johns, Berlanti, and Walker as an executive producer is Sarah Schechter.

Titans, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, August 12, HBO Max