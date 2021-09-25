Sci-Fi & Fantasy TV’s Top Heroes: ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Supergirl’ & More (PHOTOS)

THE CW

DC’s Stargirl

Her star is on the rise. Yes, the teen years can be tough, especially when you’re Blue Valley, Nebraska’s new kid in school. But for Courtney Whitmore, it gets a lot more complicated after she finds out she has ties to both the legendary superheroes of the Justice Society of America and the nefarious villains of the Injustice Society. But Courtney takes it all in stride, with a joy that makes her shine bright, especially after she discovers the Cosmic Staff, which lets her fly, shoot energy, and more (even she’s not sure of everything it can do yet). After donning a costume and taking up the fight against crime, Courtney mingles with legends on all sides of right and wrong. She’s on her way — and we’re wishing upon this star. The CW