HBO Max isn’t letting its DC superhero shows go anywhere.

At DC FanDome, the streaming service announced that it has renewed both Doom Patrol and Titans for their fourth seasons. This news comes as both are airing their third, with Doom Patrol‘s on Thursdays through November 11 and Titans‘ finale set for October 21. Both series originally premiered on DC Universe before making the move to HBO Max. Also at the virtual event, fans got a look at a mid-season trailer for Doom Patrol and a clip from the Titans finale. Watch them below.

Doom Patrol reimagines one of DC’s most beloved groups of superheroes who all suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities but also left them scarred and disfigured. They’re part support group, part superhero team, and they fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. In Season 3, the group is at a difficult crossroads, with each member struggling with who they are and who they want to be.

Season 3 stars Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Timothy Dalton, Skye Roberts, and Michelle Gomez.

Titans follows young DC heroes as they come of age and find where they belong. In Season 3, they’ve been drawn to Gotham City, reuniting with old friends and facing new threats. Season 3 stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters, and Joshua Orpin with Alan Ritchson, Minka Kelly, Damaris Lewis, and Savannah Welch.

Doom Patrol, Thursdays, HBO Max

Titans, Season 3 Finale, Thursday, October 21, HBO Max