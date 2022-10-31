Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of October 31-November 6.

We’re about to get the answers we thought we wouldn’t following NBC’s cancellation, so it should be no surprise that Manifest tops our list this week. (The first 10 episodes of its final season drop on Netflix on November 4.) Things are about to get WEIRD over on The Roku Channel With The Al Yankovic Story (November 4), with Daniel Radcliffe playing the singer in the “unexaggerated true story.” Also streaming this week: Titans returns for its fourth season (November 3 on HBO Max), with a move from Gotham to Metropolis and the addition of James Scully.

Over on Interview With the Vampire (November 6 on AMC), how will Louis (Jacob Anderson), Lestat (Sam Reid), and Claudia (Bailey Bass) move on after that brutal fight? Meanwhile, the mystery of The White Lotus Season 2 continues (November 6 on HBO, was #1 last week), and we’re already ranking the potential victims.

NBC is your destination for comedies on Fridays, starting November 4. New series Lopez vs. Lopez, starring father and daughter George Lopez and Mayan Lopez, follows their characters when he’s forced to move in with her, her boyfriend, and their kid. And Young Rock returns for its third season, during which we’ll see Dwayne Johnson‘s evolution from Rocky Maivia to “The Rock.”

Nothing else is returning to our list from last week.

