'Titans' Bombshell! Curran Walters Reacts to Playing [Spoiler] (VIDEO)

It is a red-letter day for Titans fans! During an abbreviated DC FanDome panel with the cast on the Saturday, August 22, executive producer Greg Walker confirmed a load of exclusives, including the major news that Curran Walters' Jason Todd would indeed assume the mantle of Red Hood in the upcoming third season.

Last seen leaving the team after being tortured at the hands of Deathstroke (Esai Morales) and discovering that Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) had a hand in the death of Jericho (Chella Man), it has long been suspected/hoped-for that Walters would morph into the villain. The actor himself has even had some fun on social media pushing the idea, so of course, we had to grab him after the panel for the exclusive scoop — check out his excitement in the clip above.

As Batfans of the comics know, Jason Todd took over as Robin once Dick became Nightwing, but the character was eventually killed off by the Joker in 1988's reader poll-dictated tale, "A Death in the Family." In 2005, Todd was resurrected by writer Judd Winick (of The Real World: San Francisco!) as the anti-hero we have today.

When the DC Universe drama (which may or may not migrate to HBO Max, we're still waiting to hear) resumes production in Toronto, Red Hood won't be the only DC Comics icon being added to the canvas. Walker revealed that Season 3 would see the team moving from Titans Tower in San Francisco to Gotham City, where they will cross paths with Barbara Gordon. (still to be cast), a former flame of Dick's who has given up her gig as Batgirl to become Police Commissioner.

They'll also encounter the villainous Jonathan Crane (also to be cast) who, unlike previous versions of the deranged shrink also known as Scarecrow, will find the fella already behind bars at Arkham Asylum and working as a profiler/consultant with the GCPD.

Both roles have yet to be cast so have at it in the comments below as to who you'd like to see fill them. A full version of the Titans panel will air during DC FanDome's second half on Saturday, September 12.

Titans, Season 3, Coming Soon, TBD