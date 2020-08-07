DC FanDome Announces Lineup, Including 'Batwoman,' 'Flash' & More TV Stars (VIDEO)

Holy call-sheet, Batman! DC FanDome, the massive virtual fan event celebrating DC Comics’ past, present and future, just dropped the list of participating talent and our eyes are simply buggin'.

This 24-hour immersive global undertaking—set to launch on Saturday, August 22, starting at 10 a.m. PDT—is gonna be epic. Check it out below and get ready to hit the pause button a bunch of times.

As we reported earlier, FanDome promises a world of DC Multiverse coverage, including new announcements from WB Games and comics,, exclusive footage, release updates and panels with the casts and creators behind the features Aquaman, The Batman, Black Adam, The Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman 1984, SHAZAM!, and the #SnyderCut of Justice League. It will also feature TV's Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, Batwoman, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, and Young Justice: Outsiders.

And since FanDome is a global jawn, content will be available in 10 languages (English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Brazil Portuguese, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese.), and content programmed from specific countries will be in their native language. So save the date, check the DC socials and keep an eye on the official site, DCFanDome.com for all updates, additions and news heading into the summer.