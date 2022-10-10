NYCC 2022: See the Stars of ‘The Winchesters,’ ‘Titans’ & More in Our Studio (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
New York Comic Con 2022: 'The Winchesters,' 'Titans,' 'The Muppets Mayhem'
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

New York Comic Con 2022 may have come to an end on October 9, but we have plenty of photos to share from our TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine portrait and video studio which captured the stars as they stopped by the Javits Center in Manhattan.

Day 4 was filled with exciting appearances, especially for Supernatural fans as The Winchesters stars and executive producers, Jensen Ackles, Danneel Ackles, Meg Donnelly, and Drake Rodger stopped by for a session. Meanwhile, stars from fan-favorite titles like Doom Patrol, Titans, and more also came into the studio for photos.

Scroll down for a peek behind the curtain into the portrait studio which TV Insider partnered with Getty Images and Matt Doyle for. Let us know which photos are among your favorites in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for continuing coverage of the event here.

'Batwheels' stars Xolo Mariduena, Jacob Bertrand, Lilimar Hernandez, and A.J. Hudson at New York Comic Con 2022
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Lilimar Hernandez, and A.J. Hudson pose for Batwheels.

'Batwheels' Xolo Maridueña at New York Comic Con 2022
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Cobra Kai‘s Xolo Maridueña poses on behalf of Batwheels.

'Batwheels' star A.J. Hudson at New York Comic Con 2022
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Batwheels star A.J. Hudson shows off a strong pose.

'Batwheels' Star Jacob Bertrand at New York Comic Con
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Batwheels star Jacob Bertrand is all smiles.

'Batwheels' star Lilimar Hernandez at New York Comic Con 2022
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Lilimar Hernandez strikes a pose while visiting our studio for Batwheels.

The 'Batwheels' Team at New York Comic Con 2022
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Batwheels stars Jacob Bertrand, Lilimar Hernandez, A.J. Hudson, and Xolo Maridueña with executive producers Simon J. Smith, and Michael G. Stern.

'Doom Patrol' star Michelle Gomez at New York Comic Con 2022
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Doom Patrol‘s Michelle Gomez sends a striking stare to the camera.

'Doom Patrol' Star April Bowlby at New York Comic Con
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Actress April Bowlby can’t contain her smile while posing for Doom Patrol.

'Doom Patrol' Star Jovian Wade at New York Comic Con 2022
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Doom Patrol‘s Jovian Wade channels his character Cyborg for his photo.

'Kindred' star Sophina Brown at New York Comic Con 2022
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Kindred actress Sophina Brown makes a statement with her bold ensemble in this solo portrait.

'Kindred' star Austin Smith at New York Comic Con 2022
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Austin Smith shows off his bright smile for a solo portrait on behalf of Kindred.

'Kindred's Branden Jacobs Jenkins at New York Comic Con 2022
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Kindred‘s Branden Jacobs Jenkins takes a serious pose for his portrait.

'Kindred' Star David Alexander Kaplan at New York Comic Con 2022
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Kindred‘s young star David Alexander Kaplan sits tall for his portrait.

'Kindred' Star Gayle Rankin at New York Comic Con 2022
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Gayle Rankin coyly poses for Kindred.

'Kindred' star Mallori Johnson at New York Comic Con 2022
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Kindred star Mallori Johnson offers up a soulful stare during her solo portrait.

'Kindred' Star Micah Stock at New York Comic Con 2022
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Actor Micah Stock delivers a comfortable pose for his portrait on behalf of Kindred.

'Kindred' star Sheria Irving at New York Comic Con 2022
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Kindred‘s Sheria Irving smiles big from cheek-to-cheek in this solo portrait.

'Kindred' Team at New York Comic Con 2022
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

It’s nothing but laughs for Kindred‘s Sheria Irving, Sophina Brown, Mallori Johnson, Austin Smith, Micah Stock, Gayle Rankin, David Alexander Kaplan, and Branden Jacobs Jenkins.

'The Muppets Mayhem' stars at New York Comic Con 2022
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Anders Holm bends down to stand next to his The Muppets Mayhem costars Lily Singh, Saara Chaudry, and Tahj Mowry in this group portrait.

'The Muppets Mayhem' star Lily Singh at New York Comic Con 2022
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

The Muppets Mayhem‘s Lily Singh delivers a big smile during her solo portrait.

'The Muppets Mayhem' Star Saara Chaudry at New York Comic Con 2022
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Saara Chaudry is cool and collected while posing on behalf of The Muppets Mayhem.

'The Muppets Mayhem' stars Lily Singh and Saara Chaudry at New York Comic Con
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

The Muppets Mayhem‘s Lily Singh and Saara Chaudry stand together.

'The Muppets Mayhem' star Anders Holm at New York Comic Con 2022
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

The Muppets Mayhem star Anders Holm keeps it cool while posing with his hands in his pockets.

'The Muppets Mayhem' star Tahj Mowry at New York Comic Con 2022
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Tahj Mowry is fashion-forward in a red top during his The Muppets Mayhem portrait session.

'The Muppets Mayhem' Team at New York Comic Con 2022
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

The Muppets Mayhem creators Jeff Yorkes, Adam F. Goldberg, and Bill Barretta pose with stars Anders Holm, Lily Singh, Saara Chaudry, and Tahj Mowry.

'SpongeBob's Jilly Talley, Bill Fagerbakke, and Dana Snyder at New York Comic Con
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

SpongeBob voice stars Jill Talley, Bill Fagerbakke, and Dana Snyder pose together in our studio.

'SpongeBob's Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller at New York Comic Con 2022
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

SpongeBob creatives Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller stand together for a photo.

'The Winchesters' Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger at New York Comic Con 2022
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

The Winchesters duo Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger stand together.

'The Winchesters' Team at New York Comic Con 2022
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

The Winchesters stand united as Jensen Ackles, Danneel Ackles, Meg Donnelly, and Drake Rodger pose together.

'The Winchesters' star Drake Rodger at New York Comic Con 2022
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

The Winchesters star Drake Rodger has a great time while posing in our studio.

'The Winchesters' star Meg Donnelly at New York Comic Con 2022
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

The Winchesters star Meg Donnelly is prim and proper for her solo portrait.

'The Winchesters' Danneel Ackles and Jensen Ackles at New York Comic Con 2022
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Real-life spouses and executive producers of The Winchesters, Danneel and Jensen Ackles pose for a portrait together.

'Titans' team at New York Comic Con 2022
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Titans stars Ryan Potter, Brenton Thwaites, and Joshua Orpin pose with executive producer Greg Walker for a group portrait.

'Titans' star Brenton Thwaites at New York Comic Con
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Brenton Thwaites poses for Titans.

'Titans' star Ryan Potter at New York Comic Con 2022
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Titans star Ryan Potter is pure joy while smiling for the camera.

'Titans' star Joshua Orpin at New York Comic Con 2022
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Titans star Joshua Orpin takes a serious stance for his solo portrait.

'Transformers: Earthspark' stars at New York Comic Con 2022
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

The stars of Transformers: Earthspark, Zion Broadnax, Diedrich Bader, Cissy Jones and Sydney Mikayla pose for a group photo.

'Transformers: Earthspark' stars at New York Comic Con 2022
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Sydney Mikayla poses with Transformers: Earthspark costar Zion Broadnax in our photo studio.

'Transformers: Earthspark' star Sydney Mikayla at New York Comic Con 2022
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Sydney Mikayla sends a fierce glance to the camera while repping for her series Transformers: Earthspark.

'Transformers: Earthspark' star Zion Broadnax at New York Comic Con 2022
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Young Transformers: Earthspark star Zion Broadnax offers a peace sign for the camera in her solo shot.

'Transformers: Earthspark' star Diedrich Bader at New York Comic Con
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Transformers: Earthspark star Diedrich Bader strikes a pose while donning a smile for his solo shot.

'Transformers: Earthspark' star Cissy Jones at New York Comic Con
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Cissy Jones gets theatrical for her portrait while representing Transformers: Earthspark.

'Transformers: Earthspark' team at New York Comic Con 2022
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

The cast of Transformers: Earthspark pose with creatives Dale Malinowski and Ant Ward.

