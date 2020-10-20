Shows
Holidays
The Mandalorian
Drama
Adventure
Action
Science fiction
A gunfighter travels the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic.
Airs
on
Disney+
Season premiere:
October 30, 2020
Where to stream by season:
1
2
Cast
Crew
Pedro Pascal
The Mandalorian
Gina Carano
Cara Dune
Carl Weathers
Greef Karga
Giancarlo Esposito
Moff Gideon
Omid Abtahi
Doctor Pershing
Jon Favreau
Doctor Pershing
Recaps
The Siege
Season 2 • Episode: 4
The Heiress
Season 2 • Episode: 3
The Passenger
Season 2 • Episode: 2
Chapter 9: The Marshal
Season 2 • Episode: 1
'The Mandalorian' Comes Full Circle in 'Redemption' (RECAP)
'The Mandalorian' Episode 6: No Questions Asked (RECAP)
News
November 20, 3:00 pm
'The Mandalorian': What Will Ahsoka Tano's Role Be in Season 2?
October 31, 1:00 pm
From 'The Mandalorian' to 'BSG,' Katee Sackhoff Is a Sci-Fi Queen
October 30, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: 'Mandalorian' Returns, 'Sesame Street' Swings, Lorraine Bracco in Italy
October 29, 9:00 am
'Star Wars' Fans Need to Know These 7 Things for 'The Mandalorian' Season 2
October 23, 1:00 pm
Fall Preview
'The Mandalorian's Dave Filoni Teases More Baby Yoda & Magic in Season 2
October 20, 11:30 am
'The Mandalorian' Season 2 First Look Previews a Perilous Mission for Mando & Friends (VIDEO)
