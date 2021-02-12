Disney+ Grows to 95 Million Subscribers With a Big Helping Hand From ‘The Mandalorian’

The Walk Disney Company, in a press release from its February 11 earnings report, has announced that Disney+ has grown to 94.9 million subscribers since its launch in November 19.

Some 8 million subscribers were added just within the month of December, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Disney’s has now passed its goal of 60 to 90 million subscribers by the end of 2024.

The growth is being attributed to some of Disney+’s bigger December additions such as The Mandalorian‘s final Season 2 episodes and the arrival of Pixar’s Soul, according to the Hollywood Reporter, which was released via the streamer in conjunction with its previously planned theater release on Christmas day.

These numbers don’t account for the possible new subscribers accrued over January and February as Marvel’s first series WandaVision rolls out. With other titles like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki on the way, the numbers could go up even more.