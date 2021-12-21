‘Ahsoka,’ ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 & More ‘Star Wars’ Shows Coming to Disney+

If you need more Star Wars, you’re in luck. There are quite a few new shows (and one returning) coming to Disney+. Check them out below.

Ahsoka (TBA)

Rosario Dawson is set to reprise her role as saber-wielding badass Ahsoka Tano, the former student of Anakin Skywalker (before he went dark), originally introduced in the popular animated film and series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Dawson donned the Togruta-born icon’s montrals as the first live-action iteration of the character for The Mandalorian Season 2 and immediately earned raves. Now, we’ll get to see what she’s been up to since her run-in with Grogu and Mando (Pedro Pascal), and rumor is, it may involve a certain blue-skinned baddie and some Star Wars: Rebels alums come to life. —Damian Holbrook

Andor (2022)

When last we left Diego Luna’s complicated rebel hero Cassian Andor, he and Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso were dying tragically after bringing a new hope to the galaxy at the end of 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. But one of the canon’s greatest heroes deserves a spirited backstory, and for 12 episodes, this spinoff provides one in Rogue One cowriter Tony Gilroy’s spy thriller. This tale of the roots of rebellion costars Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma. “There’s tons of possibilities to explore,” an excited Luna says. “It is the building of a revolution.” —Robert Edelstein

The Mandalorian (2022)

We’re still gobsmacked almost a year after the sight of a lightsaber-swaying Luke Skywalker (a digitally de-aged Mark Hamill), who appeared in the Season 2 finale. He took the adorable but powerful alien Grogu away from his Mandalorian protector (Pascal) for training, but we can only hope these two won’t stay apart for long. Here’s what we do know: Filming began in fall 2021 and, besides Mando, we’ll see the return of bounty hunter ally Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and—likely—vengeful baddie Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), who is surely not pleased that he’s lost Grogu as well. —Jim Halterman

Lando (TBA)

Writer and producer Justin Simien (Dear White People) is in the early stages of develop- ing this series centered on smooth-talking smuggler Lando Calrissian. Casting has yet to be announced for the show, but he was origi- nally played by Billy Dee Williams and most recently by Donald Glover in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story. —Kiera Bussiere

The Acolyte (TBA)

This mystery-thriller from Leslye Headland (Russian Doll) will be set during the final days of the High Republic era, which was the golden age of the Jedi and the height of the Galactic Republic. It also plans to uncover some of the shadowy secrets of the emerging Dark Side of the Force. —Kiera Bussiere

Rangers of the New Republic (TBA)

The democratic New Republic is explored in this drama, and its future hangs in the balance (it’s not in active development, according to Lucasfilm). If it happens, it’ll be set in time with The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka. Did someone say crossover? —Kiera Bussiere