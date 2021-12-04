Obi-Wan Kenobi, Fennec Shand & More ‘Star Wars’ Characters to Watch on Disney+ in 2022

2022 will be a busy year for Star Wars as The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Mandalorian Season 3, and The Bad Batch Season 2 are all set to premiere on Disney+. All four shows will be bringing back familiar faces, but the adventures they go on will be all new.

The Book of Boba Fett is the first to be released (technically starting in 2021). The premiere drops December 29 on the streaming service with weekly episodes on Wednesdays. The other three don’t have premiere dates just yet, but as part of Disney+ Day, we got a behind-the-scenes look at Obi-Wan Kenobi from Ewan McGregor and showrunner Deborah Chow.

Across these, we’ll see characters who have popped up in other series (like Temuera Morrison‘s Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen‘s Fennec Shand) and those who haven’t been seen since the films (like McGregor’s Obi-Wan and Diego Luna‘s Cassian Andor), as well as see what’s next for some whose journeys we’re enjoying watch play out currently.

