Martin Holmes
Star Wars fans watching the NFL Super Wild Card matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday (January 16) night got a special treat at halftime as Disney+ unveiled the new full-length trailer for The Mandalorian‘s third season.

“Our people are scattered, like stars in the galaxy,” Pedro Pascal‘s Din Djarin begins the teaser (watch below). The video then shows Din and Grogu traversing across the galaxy as they head to Mandalore, where Din, who was stripped of Mandalorian status in Season 2 after removing his helmet, hopes to regain his position.

“What are we? What do we stand for?” Din continues in the trailer. “Being a Mandalorian’s not just learning about how to fight. You also have to know how to navigate the galaxy. That way, you’ll never be lost.”

As Din and Grogu continue their journey, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. Along the way, the Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies, leading to potentially devastating consequences.

In addition to Pascal, Season 3 also stars Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow, and Giancarlo Esposito.

Jon Favreau returns as showrunner/head writer, as well as executive producer alongside Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers, while the Season 3 directors include Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey, and Bryce Dallas Howard.

The Mandalorian premiered on November 12, 2019, and returned for a second season on October 30, 2020. The show was met with positive reviews from fans and critics and spawned several interconnected spin-offs, including The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and the upcoming Skeleton Crew.

The Mandalorian, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, March 1, Disney+

