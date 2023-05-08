All the Shows Impacted By the WGA Writers Strike (So Far)

Shows shut down by 2023 writers strike
The 2023 Writers Guild of America strike has upended Hollywood’s production plans.

With the 2022-23 TV season coming to a close, shows that are currently in-season won’t be affected by the strike. But as the final episodes of the seasons were set to air, renewed shows were set to convene their writers rooms for the upcoming seasons. The 2023-24 season is where we’ll really start to see the effects of the strike on TV.

Production was already well underway for certain titles when the strike began on May 2. The Rings of Power Season 2, for example, was nearly done with production when the strike prompted them to change some plans (see below). Other shows, like House of the Dragon Season 2, are also commencing with production, as the scripts for the season were already locked in.

One network seemingly unaffected by the strike so far is AMC. According to Collider, the various Walking Dead and Anne Rice Immortal Universe shows are continuing as planned with their upcoming seasons.

Interview With the Vampire Season 2 began production in April in Prague. As of the time of publication, the series was still in active production. But these being the early days of the strike, some productions may be forced to shut down in the coming weeks.

Streaming services are less likely than broadcast and cable networks to be hit hard by the strike (the strike is mainly due to the fact that streaming services aren’t obligated to pay writers meaningful residuals). But still, streamers aren’t untouchable during this time. There are already a handful of streaming-only titles that are now in limbo until further notice.

Here, we’ve compiled the list of shows already affected by the 2023 writers strike (in alphabetical order). Keep an eye out for this list as we continue to update it as the strike presses on.

Quinta Brunson in 'Abbott Elementary'
ABC/Gilles Mingasson

Abbott Elementary Season 3

The Abbott Elementary Season 3 writers room was set to convene on May 2. That first day of work was canceled due to the strike and won’t reopen until the strike is over. Without a story for Season 3, all Abbott Elementary production is on pause for now. This could lead to a delayed Season 3 premiere date down the road.

Learn more about the strike from Abbott Elementary writer Brittani Nichols here.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Show

Nicole Kidman was set to receive the American Film Institute’s (AFI) Lifetime Achievement Award in June of this year. The (sometimes televised) ceremony was to take place on June 10 but has been postponed indefinitely. The strike could also impact the 2023 Tony Awards, set for June 11.

'Big Mouth' Season 5
Courtesy of Netflix

Big Mouth Final Season

Big Mouth was six weeks into its Season 8 writers room when the strike changed its plans, per Variety. The writers would have completed the scripts for the final season by August, barring any delays.

Paul Giamatti in 'BILLIONS' Season 6
Christopher Saunders/SHOWTIME

Billions Season 7

Union members picketed Billions Season 7 in New York twice in the last week. The first came on May 4, causing the show to pause production, but filming resumed later that day. Picketers returned on May 5 to protest the Showtime title’s ongoing work, per Deadline. Production was not delayed on May 5, but the union members will likely return until production is paused. No writers are on set as the show continues filming.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Four announcement of 'Blade' with Mahershala Ali at SDCC in 2019
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Blade

Pre-production on Blade has been stopped in response to the writers strike, per The Hollywood Reporter. The Marvel series is set to star Mahershala Ali as the eponymous vampire hunter. It was to begin filming in Atlanta in June.

Disney Channel's 'BUNK'D' cast: Miranda May, Trevor Tordjman, Mallory James Mahoney, Israel Johnson, Shiloh Verrico, Luke Busey, and Alfred Lewis
Disney/Nelson Machin

BUNK'D Season 7

Production on Season 7 of BUNK’D, Disney Channel’s longest-running live-action series, has been halted. According to Deadline, 12 out of the 20 episodes in Season 7 had already been filmed during the pause.

Xolo Maridueña and Tanner Buchanan in 'Cobra Kai' Season 5
Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Cobra Kai Final Season

Cobra Kai‘s Season 6 writers room was closed the day the strike began. Co-creator Jon Hurwitz tweeted on May 2, “Pencils down in the Cobra Kai writers room. No writers on set. These aren’t fun times, but it’s unfortunately necessary.”

'Daredevil: Born Again' logo
Marvel Studios

Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel’s upcoming revival of Daredevil was a picket line target on Monday, May 8 in New York City. Picketers successfully shut down production around 1 p.m. ET, but the show is expected to commence filming on May 9, according to showrunner and strike captain Warren Leight, who is part of the WGA and is taking an active part in the strike by tweeting picket line updates.

Leight said SAG-AFTRA and IATSE members joined their picketing efforts on Monday.

Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, and Katja Herbers in Evil Season 3 Episode 6
Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+

Evil Season 4

Picketing on May 5 shut down production on Evil Season 4. Shortly after the picketing (which saw support from IATSE members on the crew who refused to cross the picket line, per Warren Leight), production on Season 4 wrapped early. The early shutdown was reportedly due to a cast member having to leave to focus on a family issue, per Variety and the picketing.

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder in 'Hacks' Season 2
HBO Max

Hacks Season 3

The show about writers in Hollywood has paused production on Season 3. The third season had previously been paused in February 2023 while star Jean Smart underwent a heart procedure.

All Hacks Season 3 production will now be paused until the strike ends.

“We are devastated to not be with our incredible crew and cast right now, but there was no other option here,” executive producer and co-creator Jen Statsky said on Twitter on May 5. “Writing happens at every stage of the process – production and post included. It’s what makes shows and movies good. It’s what makes them possible.”

'A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight' HBO logo
HBO

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight

George R. R. Martin confirmed in a May 7 blog post that the writers room on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight had been closed. HBO ordered the latest Game of Thrones spinoff in April.

“The writers room on GoT spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Night has closed for the duration,” he wrote in a show of solidarity with the WGA.

“There are pickets in front of every studio lot and sound stage in LA, and many in other cities as well,” he went on. “Get used to them. I expect they will be there for a long time,” he went on, adding, “I am not in L.A., so I cannot walk a picket line as I did in 1988, but I want to go on the record with my full and complete and unequivocal support of my Guild.”

Emma D'Arcy in 'House of the Dragon' Season 1
HBO

House of the Dragon Season 2

House of the Dragon will continue production with Season 2, as the scripts were locked in before the strike began. The show will continue without the writers being involved. But writers are utilized throughout the filming process as things get tweaked and improved on set.

Scripts from union members cannot be changed whatsoever while a work stoppage is in place, so the series will have to go on without making any alterations to the script.

Unless the production pauses and resumes when the strike is over, we’ll never really know if the second season could have been better than whatever it ends up being.

Seth Meyers in the May 1, 2023 episode of 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'
Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Late-Night Talk Shows

Late-night talk shows were the first hit by the strike, as their writers create new material on a daily basis.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and Comedy Central’s The Daily Show have all gone dark amid the strike and will only be airing re-runs for the foreseeable future.

HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver has also gone dark.

Maya Rudolph in 'Loot' on Apple TV+
Apple TV+

Loot Season 2

Picketers shut down production on Loot Season 2 in Bel Air on May 5, the fourth day of the strike, per Deadline.

2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards was meant to be a live production hosted by Drew Barrymore. She pulled out as host in support of the strike on May 4, and the Sunday, May 7 award show was turned into a compilation of clips instead of a full live production.

Mekai Curtis in 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan'
Starz

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3

The writers room on Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 was closed due to the strike, per Deadline.

Aida Osman and KaMillion in 'Rap Sh!t'
Alicia Vera/HBO Max

RAP SH!T Season 2

RAP SH!T finished production on Season 2 in April just before the strike began.

Morfydd Clark and Charlie Vickers in 'The Rings of Power'
Prime Video

The Rings of Power Season 2

The Rings of Power has opted to finish the final weeks of Season 2 production without showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay and the writers on set, per Variety. Decisions for the final 14 days of production (they’re reportedly set to wrap on May 23) will be made by non-writing executive producers, directors, and crew working on set in the U.K.

Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner, Ana de Armas, and Molly Kearney in 'Saturday Night Live'
Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Saturday Night Live Season 48

SNL was also quickly hit by the strike, along with the late-night talk shows. Pete Davidson’s first episode as host was meant to take place on May 6, with Kieran Culkin and Jennifer Coolidge set to host the last two episodes of the season later this May. Now, Ana de Armas’ episode serves as the Season 48 finale for the foreseeable future. Reruns will air in place of Culkin and Coolidge’s would-be time slots.

Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, John Turturro, and Britt Lower in 'Severance'
Apple TV+

Severance Season 2

Strike picketing shut down production on Severance Season 2 on Monday, May 8 in New York, per Deadline.

As comic, writer, and host Adam Conover said in a May 8 tweet, “Hey Apple: no more eps of your hit show about workers using collective action to fight back against an exploitative tech company until you give your real-life workers a fair deal. THANK YOU to the Teamsters and IATSE crew who honored our picket line!”

Millie Bobby Brown in the 'Stranger Things' Season 4 finale
Netflix

Stranger Things Final Season

The strike has halted all production on Stranger Things Season 5, the final season of Netflix‘s hit sci-fi drama. The Duffer brothers, the creators of the series, announced the production delay on Twitter on May 6.

“Duffers here,” the brothers wrote. “Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out. #wgastrong.”

Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, Jerry O’Connell, and Natalie Morales hosting 'The Talk' on CBS
Sonja Flemming/CBS

The Talk

CBS daytime talk show The Talk has gone dark and will be airing re-runs.

Katherine Langford
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The Venery of Samantha Bird

Katherine Langford stars in the upcoming Starz drama The Venery of Samantha Bird. The series had filmed six out of eight episodes for its debut season when the strike paused production indefinitely on May 6, per Deadline.

Rob Lowe and Owen Lowe in 'Unstable'
John P. Fleenor/Netflix

Unstable Season 2

Season 1 of the Rob and Owen Lowe Netflix series ended on March 30. Unstable Season 2 had not yet been officially green-lit when production for it began, but things were chugging along on the new installments, per Deadline.

Scripts for six out of the eight Season 2 episodes had been written, and principal photography was soon to begin when production was paused on May 4 due to the strike.

Courtney Eaton, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Liv Hewson, Samantha Hanratty, Mya Lowe, Jenna Burgess, and Alexa Barajas in 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Episode 6
Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

Yellowjackets Season 3

The Yellowjackets Season 3 writers room got one day of work in before the strike halted production.

“Well, we had exactly one day in the #YellowJackets S3 writers’ room,” co-creator Ashley Lyle tweeted on May 2. “It was amazing, and creatively invigorating, and so much fun, and I’m very excited to get back to it as soon as the #WGA gets a fair deal. #1u #unionstrong.”

The remaining episodes of Yellowjackets Season 2 will not be impacted by the strike.

