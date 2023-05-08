All the Shows Impacted By the WGA Writers Strike (So Far)

The 2023 Writers Guild of America strike has upended Hollywood’s production plans.

With the 2022-23 TV season coming to a close, shows that are currently in-season won’t be affected by the strike. But as the final episodes of the seasons were set to air, renewed shows were set to convene their writers rooms for the upcoming seasons. The 2023-24 season is where we’ll really start to see the effects of the strike on TV.

Production was already well underway for certain titles when the strike began on May 2. The Rings of Power Season 2, for example, was nearly done with production when the strike prompted them to change some plans (see below). Other shows, like House of the Dragon Season 2, are also commencing with production, as the scripts for the season were already locked in.

One network seemingly unaffected by the strike so far is AMC. According to Collider, the various Walking Dead and Anne Rice Immortal Universe shows are continuing as planned with their upcoming seasons.

Interview With the Vampire Season 2 began production in April in Prague. As of the time of publication, the series was still in active production. But these being the early days of the strike, some productions may be forced to shut down in the coming weeks.

Streaming services are less likely than broadcast and cable networks to be hit hard by the strike (the strike is mainly due to the fact that streaming services aren’t obligated to pay writers meaningful residuals). But still, streamers aren’t untouchable during this time. There are already a handful of streaming-only titles that are now in limbo until further notice.

Here, we’ve compiled the list of shows already affected by the 2023 writers strike (in alphabetical order). Keep an eye out for this list as we continue to update it as the strike presses on.