Pedro Pascal’s 10 Most Iconic Roles, Ranked

Everyone, buckle up. We’re heading into full Pedro Pascal overload. With a packed 2025 lineup that includes The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Materialists, and Eddington, plus the second season of the HBO mega-hit The Last of Us, Pascal is poised to further cement his place as one of the the premier performers of his generation. But it wasn’t always this way.

Long before he became a leading man and beloved internet heartthrob, the Chilean-American actor was best known for playing likable outsiders with a bit of an edge. He bounced between parts in TV shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Law & Order, but it wasn’t until later that he found his calling: playing the father figure we didn’t know we needed.

It’s an archetype that has defined many of his trademark roles — and with what looks to be a massive summer ahead for Pascal, it’s the perfect time to look back at his most iconic performances. We’ll be focusing specifically on his narrative scripted onscreen work — so, unfortunately, his unforgettable appearances on Saturday Night Live and the Community table read won’t be included.

Here, we rank 10 of Pascal’s best onscreen performances of all time.

The Last of Us, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO