11 Characters From the ‘Star Wars’ Animated Shows We’d Love to See in Live Action

With Obi-Wan Kenobi premiering a little less than two months from now, it’s time to get excited about a key aspect of Disney’s Star Wars universe: Cameos, and the possibility of bringing animated favorite to screen life.

The Mandalorian made a statement when it translated many popular characters from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels to live action. The animated shows will only grow more important to this part of the Disney universe, since Ahsoka seems positioned as a Rebels sequel of sorts, and even Obi-Wan Kenobi is including a key animated character in the Grand Inquisitor (voiced by Jason Isaacs, now played by Rupert Friend).

With that in mind, here are the animated characters from The Clone Wars and Rebels we’d love to see show up in live action.

Ezra Bridger

Ezra’s (voiced by Taylor Gray) a pretty sure bet to appear in Ahsoka — while his casting hasn’t been confirmed, Mena Massoud is rumored to be playing the role. A goodly portion of Ahsoka seems likely to revolve around her search for Ezra after the events of the Rebels finale. It would be great to see Ezra in live-action for many reasons. Among them: he was an excellent character in Rebels, he’s a Jedi, and he’s a Force-wielder who, as far as we know, isn’t a Palpatine, a Skywalker or related to any of the major “Chosen One” lineages in the galaxy.

Grand Admiral Thrawn

We’re 99.9% sure this is happening; it’s all just a matter of when. Thrawn (voiced by Lars Mikkelsen), a brilliant military general who served the Empire, went missing along with Ezra at the end of Rebels. But he’s definitely still out there somewhere, because Ahsoka (played by Rosario Dawson) name-dropped him in Season 2 of The Mandalorian. We’d bet on him appearing in Ahsoka, although a surprise appearance at the end of The Mandalorian Season 3 might not be out of the question. Either way, Lars Mikkelsen will probably play him.

Sabine Wren

Unlike Ezra, we know Sabine (voiced by Tiya Sarcar) is appearing in live-action and we know who’ll be playing her: Natasha Liu Bordizzo. Sabine, another member of the Rebels crew, faced plenty of challenges related to her Mandalorian heritage and a complicated history with her family. It would be interesting to see her reaction to discovering that Bo-Katan (voiced and played by Katee Sackhoff) eventually lost not only the Darksaber, which Sabine gave to her, but also Mandalore, which the Darksaber had given Katan legitimate rule over. For that reason, we’re wondering if she won’t make her first appearance not in Ahsoka, but in The Mandalorian Season 3.

Hera Syndulla and Kanan Jarrus

Hera (voiced by Vanessa Marshall) and Kanan (voiced by Freddie Prinze Jr.) were often the heart and soul of Rebels. They were the glue that kept the Ghost family together when times got tough. A pilot and a Jedi, respectively, they were also fierce fighters and invaluable to the rebellion. Hera might well show up in Andor, given how heavily it deals with the Rebels; Kanan could appear in Obi-Wan Kenobi as a younger version of the character.

Satine Kryze

“Remember, my dear Obi-Wan, I loved you always…I always will.” The love story between Obi-Wan Kenobi (voiced by James Arnold Taylor, played by Ewan McGregor) and Satine (voiced by Anna Graves) is right up there with Anakin (voiced by Matt Lanter, played by Hayden Christensen) and Padme (voiced by Catherine Taber, played by Natalie Portman) in terms of tragedy. The Jedi and the pacifist Mandalorian leader had a long history and cared deeply for one another, but because Obi-Wan was a Jedi, he could never be with her regardless of the strength of his feelings. In the end, during the Clone Wars, Satine died in Obi-Wan’s arms just after telling him she loved him. Even sadder? He’d once confessed that if she’d ever asked, he would’ve left the Jedi Order for her.

It’s clear where Satine should appear in live-action. A flashback with her in Obi-Wan Kenobi would be a perfect way to introduce her to fans of the live-action universe while also highlighting how Obi-Wan’s various losses have shaped him.

Alexsandr Kallus

Yes, we’re aware we’re naming the whole Rebels crew. But there’s a reason for that: they were excellent characters with compelling arcs, and Agent Alexsandr Kallus (voiced by David Oyelowo), while not strictly part of the Ghost family, just might have the best of all. His turn from coldhearted Imperial officer to Rebel informant is one of the show’s greatest storylines — if you watch one episode of Rebels, Season 2’s “The Honorable Ones” is a good pick — and while he got a happy ending with his good buddy Zeb (voiced by Steve Blum), we’d be very okay with his story continuing.

The question is, where? Ahsoka is a possibility, but he’d likely be without Zeb; it’s unclear whether Disney would be able to make the purple Lasat work in live-action, and it just wouldn’t be right to have one without the other. Maybe the best possibility for Kallus to appear is in Andor. He’d still be with the Empire then, so he could be an antagonist for Cassian (Diego Luna).

Barriss Offee

Speaking of antagonists, whatever happened to Barriss (voiced by Meredith Salenger)? Last we saw the Padawan in The Clone Wars, she was standing trial for planting and detonating a bomb in the Jedi Temple as a form of protest against the Clone Wars. That was a blow to poor Ahsoka (voiced by Ashley Eckstein), given that Barriss was her close friend — and that Ahsoka had been framed for the crime.

We don’t know much of anything about what happened to Barriss during Order 66. It’s possible she died along with many of the other Jedi, but given her open-ended fate, she could very well show up in Ahsoka as a bad guy…or to have a redemption arc. Hey, there are already theories that she saved Grogu! If she became an Imperial Inquisitor, she might also appear in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Asajj Ventress

We hope Ventress appears in live-action at some point because she’s really, really cool. A Dark Side user who was more morally gray than truly evil, Ventress (voiced by Nika Futterman) realized how her master, Count Dooku (voiced by Corey Burton, played by Christopher Lee) had betrayed and used her. Her quest for revenge led her to team up with the Jedi a handful of times. She’s powerful, unique, and a total badass.

The timeline for a live-action Ventress, however, might be tricky. Technically, she died during the Clone Wars — but that happened in a book, rather than in a show. If Disney retconned her death, she could show up anywhere. If not, any appearances by Ventress would be relegated to Prequel-era shows, such as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Hondo Ohnaka

Hondo (voiced by Jim Cummings) has been a fan-favorite for a very long time, thanks to his swashbuckling ways, his sense of humor and his penchant for getting into (and out of) a variety of impossible situations throughout The Clone Wars and Rebels. Motivated almost solely by money, it’s difficult to tell whose side Hondo is really on; the one guarantee is that he’s always looking out for number one. If he shows up, an appearance in Ahsoka would make the most sense given that he has history with the characters. He could also appear in Obi-Wan Kenobi, since he and the Jedi master did interact several times throughout the Clone Wars.

Captain Rex

Rex (voiced by Dee Bradley Baker) is another fan favorite, and it seems likely he’ll show up in live-action at some point. A loyal clone captain and later a Rebel fighter, Rex could appear in one of several places. He could show up in Ahsoka, since they were good friends; he also might show up in Obi-Wan Kenobi, although if one of the clones appears in Obi-Wan, we’re betting on Commander Cody (Temuera Morrison), and Morrison is really the only actor who could play him in live action, given that all clones resembled Jango Fett.