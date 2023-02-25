In a Post-‘Andor’ World, Where Does ‘The Mandalorian’ Fit?

It’s not novel to claim that Star Wars is in a weird place. Throughout the past decade, the galaxy far, far away has had some breathlessly high highs (The Force Awakens, the introduction of Baby Yoda/Grogu) and some crushingly low lows (The Book of Boba Fett, The Rise of Skywalker, several indefinitely delayed film projects). Franchise fatigue has been a deepening gray cloud of late, with Marvel’s weariness growing post-Endgame and DC rebooting its entire cinematic universe. With that as a backdrop, many a Star Wars fan was stunned when last year’s standout show wasn’t the hotly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi—but a prequel series dedicated to a non-Skywalker who only appears in a single film.

Andor landed for plenty as a sip of ice water after languishing beneath the Tatooine suns; or a toasty parka jacket on Hoth. Everything about it seemed thought-out and meticulously detailed, from the story to the dialogue (“I’ve made my mind a sunless space. I share my dreams with ghosts”) to the on-location sets and intricate costumes. While some might have found it slow to start or decried the lack of lightsabers, there’s no denying the care that went into Andor—or how it differs from almost everything that came before. Some deemed it the best Star Wars since The Empire Strikes Back, and with that in mind, it could be a shift for parts of the fanbase to re-adjust to Disney+’s next offering, The Mandalorian Season 3.

To clarify, The Mandalorian is not a bad show, nor is Andor without flaws. And, thanks to Ludwig Goransson and Nicholas Britell, they both have incredible music. But in several ways, Andor unintentionally took The Mandalorian’s existing hiccups and put a megaphone to them. For one, The Mandalorian’s “mission of the week” structure doesn’t quite hold the richness of Andor’s multi-episode arcs; it’s hard to show a satisfying journey for multiple characters when the supporting cast switches out after almost every installment.

Admittedly, in going from a lone bounty hunter to a single father in possession of the Darksaber, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) has changed over the past two seasons. And occasionally, The Mandalorian features an episode that develops a character who isn’t Mando. Season 2’s “The Believer” gave Migs Mayfeld (Bill Burr) a powerful story as an ex-Imperial haunted by the things he’d seen and done while fighting for the Empire. Season 3 appears to be making more room for Katee Sackhoff’s morally ambiguous Bo-Katan Kryze; as she spends more time at the center of the narrative, she’ll likely benefit from the development often reserved for Din and Grogu. But more frequently than not, characters join Mando’s story for a page or two to help him complete a quest. After that, they vanish—if not permanently, for long stretches of time.

In contrast, Andor shows dedication to a wide range of characters. Cassian (Diego Luna) develops into a full-fledged Rebel, Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) realizes that her vow to fund the Rebellion must take precedence over her family, and even Kino Loy (Andy Serkis) has a meaningful transformation in fewer than three complete episodes. Even antagonists like Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) and Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) have carefully crafted stories with a start, a middle, and an end. They’re refreshingly “normal” in a universe dominated by magic and laser swords, their problems—apathetic co-workers, office politics, and overbearing mothers—oddly relatable, their motives crisply defined.

In addition, Andor’s choice to forgo the common Star Wars practice of pulling from a roster of existing characters underlined how hard The Mandalorian leans on nostalgia and Easter eggs. While that can be—and often is!—fun for fans who’ve seen everything, it can alienate those who haven’t. If you’d not seen her episodes of The Clone Wars, you probably weren’t slack-jawed with glee when Bo-Katan swooped in to save Mando in “The Heiress”; if you’d never seen her go from plucky Padawan to haunted former Jedi in the animated shows, hearing the name “Ahsoka Tano” might not perk up your ears.

With all of that said, fan service or cameos are not inherently “less than.” Star Wars is a timeless franchise fueled by love from its fanbase, and it’s not wrong to reward decades of devotion by reviving characters from other shows or films. Andor did incorporate legacy characters, including Mon Mothma, Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker), and Wullf Yularen (Malcolm Sinclair), and it seems its second season will incorporate more. But mileage on those appearances varies based on who understands the source material and context, and sometimes, they can make the galaxy feel as cramped as the Karn family’s lower-level apartment on Coruscant. As wonderful as it was to see Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in the Season 2 finale… do the Skywalkers have to be involved in everything?

The Mandalorian’s universality, however, works in its favor. Andor’s nuanced discussion of the sacrifices it takes to assemble a rebellion against a fascist regime makes it best suited for adults. On the other hand, any Star Wars fan can appreciate the endearing bond between Din and Grogu. Anyone is invited to giggle as “The Child” gulps down yet another questionable snack. And although they’re set in the same universe, Mando and Andor differ in tone; The Mandalorian is brighter, happier, and gives the sense that everything will turn out just fine. In stark contrast, we already know what happens to Cassian Andor. (Spoiler alert: It does not turn out just fine.) The Mandalorian remains an excellent choice if you’re looking for a lighthearted adventure with emotional beats that the whole family can enjoy.

Yes, to some, the gleam of Mando’s beskar might have dimmed when compared to Andor—but perhaps Andor and The Mandalorian aren’t meant to be compared. They’re structured differently, geared toward different audiences, and center around different themes. They both work on their intended levels, and both bring joy to Star Wars fans worldwide. In the end, isn’t that “The Way?”

The Mandalorian, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, March 1, Disney+

Andor, Season 2, 2024, Disney+