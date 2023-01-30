A Look Back at Pedro Pascal’s TV Roles: ‘Buffy,’ ‘Law & Order,’ ‘Homeland’ & More

Pedro Pascal has become a TV star in every sense of the word, particularly with his latest turn in HBO‘s mega-hit The Last of Us, but it wasn’t always that way.

The actor, who became well-known for his roles in The Mandalorian, Game of Thrones, and Narcos, has appeared in various television series since the late 1990s in a small-screen career spanning over 20 years. From Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Law & Order‘s several spinoffs to NYPD Blue, Nurse Jackie, The Good Wife, and many more, Pascal’,s been popping up in bit parts for decades.

Below, we’re looking back at some of Pascal’s past TV roles leading up to his time on Narcos and Game of Thrones. Let us know if you have a favorite in the comments section below, and don’t miss the actor in The Last of Us as the show continues on HBO.

Pedro Pascal in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'
Courtesy of Roku

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Episode: “The Freshman” (Season 4, Episode 1)

Airdate: October 5, 1999

Pedro Pascal in 'Touched by an Angel'
Courtesy of Paramount+

Touched by an Angel

Episode: “Stealing Hope” (Season 6, Episode 2)

Airdate: April 23, 2000

Pedro Pascal in 'NYPD Blue'
Courtesy of Hulu/ABC

NYPD Blue

Episode: “O Golly Goth” (Season 8, Episode 9)

Airdate: March 6, 2001

Pedro Pascal in 'Without a Trace' - Season 5, Episode 2
Courtesy of Roku

Without a Trace

Episode: “Candy” (Season 5, Episode 2)

Airdate: October 1, 2006

Pedro Pascal in 'Law & Order: Criminal Intent' - Season 6, Episode 10
Peacock

Law & Order: Criminal Intent

Episode: “Weeping Willow” (Season 6, Episode 10)

Airdate: November 28, 2006

Pedro Pascal in 'Law & Order' - Season 18, Episode 10
Peacock

Law & Order

Episode: “Tango” (Season 18, Episode 10)

Airdate: February 27, 2008

Pedro Pascal in 'The Good Wife' - Season 1, Episode 8)
Courtesy of Paramount+

The Good Wife

Episode: “Unprepared” (Season 1, Episode 8)

Airdate: November 17, 2009

 

Pedro Pascal in 'Nurse Jackie'
Courtesy of Showitime

Nurse Jackie

Episode: “Twitter” (Season 2, Episode 2)

Airdate: March 29, 2010

Pedro Pascal in 'Lights Out'
FX/Hulu

Lights Out

Episode: “Cakewalk” (Season 1, Episode 2)

Airdate: January 18, 2011

Pedro Pascal in 'Brothers and Sisters' - Season 5, Episode 15
ABC/Hulu

Brothers & Sisters

Episode: “Brody” (Season 5, Episode 15)

Airdate: February 20, 2011

Pedro Pascal in 'Law & Order: SVU'
Peacock

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Episode: “Smoked” (Season 12, Episode 24)

Airdate: May 18, 2011

Pedro Pascal in 'CSI: Crime Scene Investigation' - Season 12, Episode 18
Paramount+

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

Episode: “Malice in Wonderland” (Season 12, Episode 18)

Airdate: March 21, 2012

Pedro Pascal in 'Graceland' - Season 1, Episode 2
Courtesy of Hulu

Graceland

Episode: “Guadalajara Dog” (Season 1, Episode 2)

Airdate: June 13, 2013

Pedro Pascal in 'Homeland' - Season 3, Episode 1
Showtime

Homeland

Episode: “Tin Man Is Down” (Season 3, Episode 1)

Airdate: September 29, 2013

Robin Tunney and Pedro Pascal in 'The Mentalist' - Season 6, Episode 21
Sonja Flemming / © CBS / Courtesy Everett Collection

The Mentalist

Episode: “Black Hearts” (Season 6, Episode 21)

Airdate: May 11, 2014

