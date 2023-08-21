‘Loki’ & More Disney+ Hits Set Blu-ray Releases With Never Before Seen Content

Disney+ is gearing up to unleash its streaming hits in new Collector’s Edition 4K UHD and Blu-ray formats to fans of Marvel’s Loki and WandaVision as well as Stars Wars original The Mandalorian.

All three shows are getting physical releases on various dates with special Steelbook packaging featuring concept art cards and plenty of never-before-seen bonus features fans won’t want to miss. Up first on the release slate is Loki Season 1 which will drop its Collector’s Edition 4K UHD and Blu-ray on Tuesday, September 26.

WandaVision will follow next releasing its only season on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on Tuesday, November 28. The Mandalorian‘s first and second seasons arrive on Tuesday, December 12 as two separate items. Pre-orders for these items will begin on Monday, August 28. Every title will be available nationally on Blu-ray Steelbook with collectible brand-new box art designs by artist Attila Szarka.

Details on WandaVision and The Mandalorian‘s editions will be released at a later time, but Disney did unveil what bonus features will be included in the Loki Season 1 release. As the God of Mischief Loki (Tom Hiddleston) steps out of his brother’s shadow, viewers are whisked away on an epic action-packed, time-defying thriller featuring fresh characters like Owen Wilson‘s agent Mobius and Sophia Di Martino‘s Sylvie.

Bonus features include “Designing the TVA,” which delves into the incredible set of Loki Season 1 with Production Designer Kasra Farahani and Tom Hiddleston as they also offer a sneak peek at Season 2. “The Official TVA Orientation Video,” gives viewers a more direct look at Miss Minutes (voiced by Tara Strong) as she explains the inner workings of the TVA timeline in her orientation video.

Meanwhile, “Gag Reel” delivers some hilarious outtakes from the cast and crew working on Season 1. The Collector’s Edition also includes two deleted scenes, one of which is “Loki’s Coronation,” which is featured as one of the moments Mobius reviews from Loki’s timeline in which Frog Thor also makes an appearance. And “The Standoff” deleted scene sees Loki hold Sylvie hostage against the TVA in a standoff.

Finally, rounding out the bonus features is “Assembled: The Making of Loki,” which is a wider look at the series as a whole, exploring the God of Mischief’s exploits and how they were achieved onscreen. Stay tuned for more details on these Collector’s Edition releases and don’t miss Loki Season 2 when it arrives Friday, October 6.

