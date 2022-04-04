‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

Between The Book of Boba Fett, The Bad Batch, and the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi, Lucasfilm and Disney+ are ramping up their Star Wars franchise. The reliable staple of the Star Wars TV shows, of course, is The Mandalorian — Disney+’s most-watched series. And it won’t be long before we see The Mandalorian Season 3.

With so many exciting Star Wars projects in the pipeline, here’s everything we know about The Mandalorian Season 3.

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 filming update

The show’s star and director Carl Weathers confirmed in a March 29 tweet that The Mandalorian Season 3 has wrapped filming. Weathers confirmed the news by retweeting a post from an account called Star Wars Stuff. The original tweet said the series had completed production for the upcoming season and included a photo of a gift given to the costume department.

In response, Weathers tweeted, “And what a season of WONDERFULNESS!”

Weathers plays Greef Karga in The Mandalorian. He also directed a fan-favorite episode — Season 1 Episode 12, “The Siege” — and confirmed in a February 15 tweet that he directed again in season 3.

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Cast

Confirmed as The Mandalorian Season 3 cast members are Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, Weathers, and Giancarlo Esposito. The Better Call Saul star confirmed fans can expect to see more of his villainous Moff Gideon in Season 3.

“He is that uber villain who is all-powerful and who knows all about the technology and all these other things,” he told Metro in October 2021. “So suffice to say, you will see Moff again… and soon.”

Christopher Lloyd is also joining The Mandalorian Season 3, according to The Hollywood Reporter. News of the Back to the Future star’s casting was announced March 18, and details of his reported guest-starring role are being kept under tight lock and key.

Rosario Dawson could return as Ahsoka Tano in the new episodes, as well as Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan. Temuera Morrison played Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen played Fennec Shand in The Mandalorian Season 2, and then went on to star in The Book of Boba Fett spinoff, which takes place in tandem with The Mandalorian‘s story arc.

Wen told Digital Spy she and the Boba Fett cast thought they were filming The Mandalorian Season 3 when production on the spinoff began. They soon learned it was a cover for what they were really filming. Now, Wen said she has no idea if she and Morrison will be part of the actual third season.

“I don’t know. You’ll probably find out before I do. You guys have your feelers out on everything,” she said. “I mean, come on, I didn’t even know I was shooting The Book of Boba Fett, so you’re asking the wrong person.”

The biggest question on everyone’s minds likely whether or not Mark Hamill will return as Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian Season 3. A digitally de-aged Hamill appeared in the Season 2 finale to the sheer delight of fans. But there’s no confirmation as to whether he’ll be back for more.

What will happen in ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3?

In The Mandalorian Season 2, Mando and Grogu/Baby Yoda continued their journey, “facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire,” Disney+ described.

The season 2 finale implied Mando and Grogu would be separated until Season 3, but The Book of Boba Fett finale actually showed viewers that reunion. The final moments of the episode showed a quick shot of Mando flying with Grogu, teeing up the next season of The Mandalorian. Given this, it seems possible Boba Fett and Fennec Shand will appear in the new season. But only time will tell.

Creator and writer Jon Favreau keeps the details of the series a well kept secret (most of the cast and crew didn’t know about Hamill’s cameo), but Esposito said fans can expect to see The Mandalorian Season 3 expand the franchise’s universe even further.

“We’re living in a universe that is huge and [that has] so much to explore,” he told People. “So I think this show is going to start to lay the groundwork for the depth and breadth that’s going to come in season three and season four, where you’re really gonna start to get answers.”

When will ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 come out?

It’s been nearly two years since Season 2 debuted in October 2020. According to TVLine, The Mandalorian Season 3 will come out in 2022, likely by Christmas.

