Loki fans get excited! The God of Mischief is gearing up for Season 2 of the Marvel Disney+ series in a new teaser for what’s heading to the streaming platform in 2023.

The 30-second promo previews more than a few highly-anticipated titles, including the upcoming season of The Mandalorian, Marvel’s Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) focused series Secret Invasion, and the upcoming Star Wars title Ahsoka starring Rosario Dawson, among others.

Narrated by star Tom Hiddleston, the promo offers a variety of first looks as the actor’s voiceover states, “2023 on Disney+? It’s gonna be quite a year. New stories? definitely. New faces, and some familiar ones too. Like this handsome fellow,” he adds, just as a snippet from Loki Season 2 flashes across the screen. “There’s only one place that’s home to all of this and so much more.”

Along with teasing several series, the Loki Season 2 segments offer a peek into the action viewers can anticipate when the show finally returns around Summer 2023, as was previously reported. Most notably, viewers get to see the banter between Loki and Mobius (Owen Wilson) hasn’t really changed much.

As the God of Mischief appears to be creating some kind of diversion by projecting clones of himself, Mobius turns to him and says, “a little over the top, don’t you think?” Loki doesn’t seem to think so. And it’s unclear what version (or variant) of Mobius is working alongside Loki, as viewers will recall the universe went a little off-kilter after Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) stabbed He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) at the end of Season 1.

Sylvie also makes a brief appearance in the teaser, leading what appears to be a solitary life. What will happen when these characters cross paths again? We’re dying to know. Until then, check out the teaser above, and don’t miss Loki when the show returns in 2023.

Loki, Season 2 Premiere, Expected Summer 2023, Disney+