‘Mandalorian’ Emmy Nominee Giancarlo Esposito Reflects on Season 2 and That Luke Skywalker Cameo

No one plays a villain better than Giancarlo Esposito, so it’s unsurprising that he’s snagged an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Moff Gideon in Disney+’s The Mandalorian.

Perhaps best-known on TV for portraying Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul baddie Gustavo Fring, Esposito has now earned his second nod for playing the Imperial figure on the series set in the Star Wars universe. In 2020, he was nominated in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series category.

And though he’s a member of the cast, Esposito was just as in awe by the show’s Season 2 accomplishments as fans were. “I love what we do on Mandalorian. I love what Jon Favreau has created there with Disney and the aid and partnership of Dave Filoni,” Esposito tells TV Insider.

“I loved the ending. I think it was a really great look to have that connection to the child and to someone who is the hero that we all knew and know,” he says. The hero in question is long-loved Star Wars fixture Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). As viewers will recall, the figure strong with the force came to the rescue of The Child (a.k.a. Grogu) and his protector Mando (Pedro Pascal) as they remained under Moff Gideon’s threat.

“A Jedi is someone that’s mastered something and is of a whole different place. So it elevates our story,” Esposito continues. “I loved what they did with the ending and the technology [it took] to achieve it,” referring to the de-aging techniques that were used to transform Mark Hamill’s appearance and mesh it with a younger performer.

“Now I’m excited to get back to the story of all these human beings who are trying to figure out an angle for what they need to get,” Esposito teases, hinting at Season 3. “I think it’s the fact that we’ve had a little time to digest everything and they’re doing yet another spinoff with Boba Fett.”

“It’s coming soon,” he notes, referring to Season 3 and its production. “I always get excited to hear from them.” But hearing from them also means having to keep secrets, but Esposito is up for the challenge.

“It’s really hard to keep it a secret, but I do,” adds the actor. “People get so very excited to know there’s another show coming. People want to know the rest of the story of Mando, but it’s coming,” he reassures. “All are in the works, and Favreau is a busy bee preparing all that and we’ll get back to shooting [The Mandalorian] real soon.”

“It’s going to be another fabulous season,” Esposito says, “another fabulous ride. Gosh, I feel so blessed to be a part of that show.”

