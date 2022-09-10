The D23 expo has revealed more trailers and show updates than we can count. From the first clips from Percy Jackson and the Olympians and the official Secret Invasion trailer to a slew of Star Wars updates, Disney+ has all of its franchise bases covered.

Here, we’ve compiled a roundup of all of the Star Wars updates given during the expo in Anaheim, California this weekend, starting with the action-packed final trailer for the Andor series premiering September 21.

Additionally, there’s a thrilling new trailer for new animated series Tales of the Jedi. And while not all of the updates came with trailers, fans finally got an update on The Bad Batch Season 2, plus a first look at Jude Law‘s Skeleton Crew series, an Ahsoka casting update, and more.

Disney+ also shared the first trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3 during the expo on September 10. The highly anticipated series returns with new episodes in 2023.

Check out what’s to come from Lucasfilm and Disney+ in this roundup of Star Wars D23 expo releases, below.

Final Andor Trailer

Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgard, Forrest Whitaker, Fiona Shaw, and more star in the Rogue One prequel series, premiering with its first three episodes September 21. The trailer shows the shady dealings Cassian Andor (Luna) gets himself into in the name of the rebellion brewing across the galaxies. Andor will show how Cassian joined the rebellion in the first place, long before he was the rebel hero seen in Rogue One.

Andor, Series Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, Disney+

The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer

Pedro Pascal returns as Mandalorian Din Djarin in Season 3 of Disney+’s first-ever original series. Life has gotten even more fraught for him and the child, as Mando has been excommunicated from his clan for taking off his helmet. In the Season 3 trailer, Grogu is faced with a concerning question about his “dad”: “Did you think your dad was the only Mandalorian?” As announced during D23, The Mandalorian Season 3 will come out in February.

The Mandalorian, Season 3, February 2023, Disney+

Tales of the Jedi Trailer

New animated series Tales of the Jedi is a six-part anthology series from the creators of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Three of the original shorts will focus on Jedi Ahsoka Tano with the other three focusing on Count Dooku. The shorts will tell the backstories of the famous Jedi. Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Mace Windu, and more are also seen in Tales of the Jedi trailer released during D23. Tales of the Jedi premieres with three episodes on October 26.

Tales of the Jedi, Series Premiere, Wednesday, October 26, Disney+

The Bad Batch Season 2 Release Date

At long last, Disney+ and Lucasfilm announced The Bad Batch Season 2 premiere date. The new season comes out January 4, 2023.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Ahsoka Sneak Peek & Casting Update

¡Primera imagen de Star Wars: Ahsoka! pic.twitter.com/tY2RySNVAh — Agente de Marvel #D23Expo #SecretInvasion ‏ (@AgentedeMarvel_) September 10, 2022

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni appeared at D23 to talk about the live-action Ahsoka series starring Rosario Dawson, which Favreau called Filoni’s “magnum opus,” per Hollywood Reporter. The above photo was also shown during Lucasfilm’s D23 presentation. It shows the live-action version of fan-favorite animated character Sabine Wren, played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

The series also announced that another fan-favorite character from the Star Wars animated shows, Ezra Bridger, will be part of the live-action Ahsoka and played by Eman Esfandi. Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker, and Ray Stevenson will play a villain. Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ivanna Sakhno also star in the series set five years after the plot of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Season 1 production is reportedly nearly complete.

Ahsoka, Series Premiere, TBA, Disney+

Jude Law’s Skeleton Crew First Look

Not much is known about the upcoming Skeleton Crew series outside of its logline: “A group of kids from a tiny little planet get lost in the Star Wars galaxy.” But Law and other creatives from the show took to the D23 expo stage to share a little more about the upcoming series, currently in production.

Law joined series creator Jon Watts on stage to give a first look at the series. In the photo, above, Law is seen in black jacket and green scarf with a wry smirk on his face. Two children stand blurred in the background behind him. The team revealed that the series is set in the New Republic era and that filming began a few weeks ago.

Skeleton Crew, TBA, Disney+

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Children’s Series Casting Announcement

Incoming transmission. Jamaal Avery Jr. and Emma Berman star as Kai Brightstar and Nash Durango in Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures coming in 2023. pic.twitter.com/iAz6GkGdlx — Star Wars | Andor Premieres Sept 21 on Disney+ (@starwars) September 10, 2022

Last but not least, a new Star Wars children’s show is coming to Disney+. Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will be led by Jamaal Avery, Jr. (one of the Abbott Elementary kiddos) and Emma Berman (Luca). Made for preschoolers, the show will premiere on Disney Junior and Disney+ in 2023.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is set in the High Republic era and follows a group of Younglings as they embark on missions and learn the skills needed to become Jedi: compassion, self-discipline, teamwork, patience, and friendship. Avery will play Kai Brightstar, a Jedi Youngling who hopes to follow in the footsteps of the great Master Yoda and become a Jedi Knight. He teams up with pilot Nash Durango (Berman) on adventures across the galaxy.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, Series Premiere, 2023, Disney Junior & Disney+