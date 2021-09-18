Fashion & Armor: Find Out How Costumes for ‘Loki,’ ‘Outlander’ & More Come Together

NETFLIX

Crimson Tide “This might be one of my favorites; it’s almost like armor,” actress Kate Walsh says of this noirish red and black, nipped-waist 1960s suit look from Season 2 of Netflix’s darkly comic superhero saga, which premiered in 2019. Here, her character, the Handler (of the secretive agency the Commission), dresses up for a demotion by her boss — a talking fish named AJ.

Style Points Costume designer Christopher Hargadon studied magazines from the era and collaborated with Walsh. “With her outfits, there’s always something off-kilter which reflects her character,” he has said. “Something I love about Kate: She loves wearing hats and veils, things directors and cinematographers often hate and nix because they don’t work for lighting. But Kate insisted on them because they finished the outfit. That hat was off the charts. The first one wasn’t big enough! Adding in the kinky element, I used black vinyl on the trim instead of fabric.” The series has been renewed for Season 3.