‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘The Wonder Years’ & More of TV’s Top Dads (PHOTOS)

THE MANDALORIAN
Lucasfilm/Disney+

Danny Tanner, Philip Banks, Jack Pearson — the list of best TV dads goes on and on. But those are the dads of shows gone by. Here, we’re celebrating our favorite dads currently gracing the small screen.

From fathers recreated for beloved sitcom reboots to intergalactic dads trying their best to keep their (green) little ones safe, we can’t get enough of the heartwarming father figures in the four below shows.

Before you ask, no. John Dutton is not on the list. Sorry! The Dutton family ranch is simply too fraught with danger! But fret not: there is a cowboy.

Commemorate this Father’s Day 2022 with us through this list of our favorite current TV dads, who guide their children through life’s trials and tribulations on Earth and in a galaxy far, far away.

Matt Czuchry in 'The Resident'
Nathan Bolster/FOX

Dr. Conrad Hawkins, 'The Resident'

The ambitious doctor (Matt Czuchry) pours his heart into his hospital’s daily challenges on the Fox medical drama. Thankfully, the widower has love to spare for his daughter, Gigi.

Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin in The Mandalorian
Disney+

Din Djarin, 'The Mandalorian'

The stoic hunter (Pedro Pascal) on the Disney+ Star Wars drama is not the biological father of Grogu (aka Baby Yoda), but he’ll move heaven and…well, any planet to protect the powerful little one.

Dulé Hill as Bill Williams in The Wonder Years
ABC/Matt Sayles

Bill Williams, 'The Wonder Years'

His motto in this ABC reboot is “Be cool,” but Bill (Dulé Hill) brings warmth and compassion as he guides his three kids through the tumultuous times of late-1960s Alabama.

Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker in 'Walker'
Brian Bowen Smith/The CW

Cordell Walker, 'Walker'

The Texas Ranger (Jared Padalecki) might have left his family for a year to go undercover on The CW Western, but upon his return, his relationship with his two teenagers has been a top priority.

