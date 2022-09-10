The trailer for Disney+‘s The Mandalorian Season 3 has arrived. It premiered during the D23 expo on September 10, and it looks simply epic. And good news for Star Wars fans: The Mandalorian Season 3 comes out in February 2023. The cast attended the expo to share the exciting first clips from the highly anticipated third season.

In the series, Din Djarin and Grogu confront enemies and join allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the end of the Galactic Empire. The Armorer (Emily Swallow) opens the trailer by declaring that Mando is no longer a Mandalorian, for he has shown his face to the world. “This is the one you saved? You are as its father. A clan of two,” they say. “But you have removed your helmet. Then you are a Mandalorian no more.”

Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) refers to the Mandalorians as a cult, saying “You fractured our people.” And then, she presses Grogu about “dad,” asking him if he thinks his dad is the only Mandalorian in the world. And while the stakes certainly seem cranked up a notch in the trailer, at least we see Din Djarin and Grogu as a united family again. Check out the full trailer, above.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the titular father figure of the beloved “Baby Yoda.” Returning stars are Swallow, Sackhoff, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, and Giancarlo Esposito as the villainous Moff Gideon. Additional cast includes Amy Sedaris, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, and Omid Abtahi.

Season 2 ended with the epic surprise of Mark Hamill reprising his role as Luke Skywalker (made to look younger with the help of CGI). The second season also included characters Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). Their appearances led to the series The Book of Boba Fett.

The Mandalorian is executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson.

The Mandalorian, Season 3, February 2023, Disney+